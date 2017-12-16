Derick Dillard Says He Wasn’t ‘Fired’ By TLC, Hints Jill Duggar Won’t Appear On ‘Counting On’

Derick Dillard is setting the record straight about why he will no longer be starring on Counting On, and it’s looking like his wife Jill Duggar left the show with him because it’s what he wanted. However, some of Derick’s harshest social media critics don’t believe his claim that he was not fired by TLC for making transphobic remarks about a teenage girl.

On Friday night, Derick Dillard took to Twitter to respond to a Fox News report about the demise of his reality show career. The November 12 article that the Duggar husband linked to described the end of his relationship with TLC as a decision made by the network.

“TLC has officially severed its ties with former Counting On star Derick Dillard after he repeatedly made negative comments about one of the network’s other stars, Jazz Jennings,” the piece read.

However, Derick Dillard contends that TLC did not part ways with him because he attacked the young star of I Am Jazz; he alleges that he made the choice to quit filming Counting On. His tweet about the touchy topic also seems to suggest that he does not want his wife to appear on the show with the rest of her family. This means that viewers probably will not get to see Jill Duggar giving birth to her second child if Counting On returns for another season.

“Unbelievable what’s considered newsworthy these days, but then again, this is how I first heard that I was ‘fired’. For the record, I was never fired,” Derick tweeted.

“I just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction.”

Most of the Duggar husband’s Twitter followers were not sympathetic to his plight. Because he recently used GoFundMe to raise over $6,000 for his ministry aspirations, he was asked whether he plans on trying to live on fan donations alone from now on.

What direction would that be? Begging for money on the internet? — Baby Jesus (@SweetBabbyJesus) December 15, 2017

Some of Derick’s followers accused him of bringing up old news to get attention and lying about what went down with TLC. One commenter also pointed out that he put the word “fired” in quotes even though it is not used in the Fox News article at all.

You crave attention. It's seriously pathetic. This is old news. Please stop acting like you just heard of it. You were fired. Man up and admit it. — Katie (@katie_caper1983) December 15, 2017

The article doesn't say u were fired. It says TLC cut ties with you. You agree that you and TLC "cut ties," and TLC had never publicly said they fired you. What is inaccurate?Why do you need the attention of bringing this up? — Elise Brown (@EliseBinCA) December 15, 2017

There was also speculation that Derick felt like he was in danger of getting fired by TLC, so he decided to quit before the network could give him the boot.

The word “fired” is not used in the statement TLC released about Derick’s exit from Counting On. It simply said that Derick had “not participated in Counting On for months” and that “the network has no plans to feature him in the future.” The statement also included some praise for Jazz Jennings, with TLC letting viewers know how “proud” it is to share her story on I Am Jazz.

Derick Dillard has angered many of Jazz’s fans by misgendering her over and over again on Twitter. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, he also accused Jazz’s parents of using her to “promote their agenda,” and he called her life a “non-reality.” TLC recently announced that Jazz Jennings’ reality series will return next month, but the network has not revealed whether the Duggars are getting another season of Counting On.

One of Derick Dillard’s Twitter followers had a theory about why he’s just now tweeting about his exit from Counting On.

Are u making this statement because you think you will be blamed when its announced that the show is cancelled? — Elise Brown (@EliseBinCA) December 15, 2017

Duggar fans will just have to wait and see whether Derick and Jill’s exit kills Counting On.