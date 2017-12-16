MMA Rumors: Tyron Woodley Accuses Georges St-Pierre Of Faking Injury To Avoid Fighting Him

Tyron Woodley has been eyeing to have his own superfight since becoming the UFC welterweight champion. Unfortunately, pay-per-view fighters don’t seem to be interested in fighting “The Chosen One.” Woodley was originally scheduled to defend his title at UFC 219 with Nate Diaz emerging as his potential opponent.

However, Diaz demanded a huge fight purse in which the UFC didn’t agree. Recently, Tyron Woodley called out former UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre for a superfight. Woodley expressed his willingness to move up to the middleweight division just to fight GSP. He’s also ready to vacate the welterweight title just to make it happen, according to MMA Junkie.

Unfortunately, Woodley once again failed to have his dream fight after St-Pierre vacated the middleweight title. After he defeated Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight championship, it was revealed that GSP was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, per MMA Fighting. St-Pierre believes his current illness was the result of moving up to a heavier weight class and started during his training camp. The UFC star said his system appeared to be shutting down when he fought Bisping at UFC 217.

UFC President Dana White said that he’s not surprised by St-Pierre’s decision and added that the future Hall of Famer will be “out for a minute.” As of now, GSP has not given any hint on whether he will fight again or not. However, he reportedly plans to talk to the UFC about his MMA career once he’s 100 percent healthy.

Georges St-Pierre was reportedly not in good condition when he fought Michael Bisping at UFC 217. Mike Stobe / Getty Images

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Tyron Woodley expressed his disappointment after hearing the news about Georges St-Pierre. Woodley isn’t convinced GSP really has an injury, believing he’s only making a reason to avoid fighting him.

“I wanna fight Georges, man. I offered to go up and fight him at middleweight… faked some backside injury, now he vacating the belt,” Woodley said.

After failing to secure his dream match with GSP, Tyron Woodley decided that it’s time for him to undergo a surgery to repair his damaged right shoulder. Woodley reportedly acquired the injury during his title defense against Demian Maia in July. If he will remain on the sideline for a long period of time, there is a high possibility that the UFC will create an interim welterweight title.

Even though both of them are healthy, it remains questionable if Georges St-Pierre will be interested in fighting Tyron Woodley. Since becoming the champion, Woodley is yet to show an impressive performance that will catch the attention of pay-per-view fighters. As White said, “The Chosen One” needs to work harder if he wants to have a huge payday like other UFC champs.