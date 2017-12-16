‘General Hospital’ Star Billy Miller Responds To Rumors He Was Disrespected By Steve Burton Return

General Hospital star Billy Miller has responded to those crazy fan rumors that the ABC soap opera disrespected him when Steve Burton returned to the show.

Since the news broke last summer that fan favorite Burton would be returning to GH, there have been numerous rumors circulating about him and Miller. One of the biggest rumors was that the powers that be at the show were being very disrespectful to Miller. The actor is now responding to those rumors and sharing how he really feels about his new storyline.

“I wouldn’t stick around if it wasn’t really cool. I wouldn’t be there if I was being disrespected” he told Soap Opera Digest.

His response comes after months of speculation that the actor was blindsided when GH decided to bring back Burton, especially since Miller was currently playing the role of Jason Morgan. Although he doesn’t say too much, the fact that he signed a new contract says a lot. Despite the recent change of events, he is sticking around Port Charles.

Fans have been very vocal on social media in regard to General Hospital bringing back Steve Burton and what that meant for Billy Miller. Both men are well-respected actors. However, fans were divided when it came to which man should be playing Jason Morgan.

While many fans have an allegiance to Burton who played the role for 20 years before leaving in 2012, many were just as thrilled with Miller’s portrayal of the character. Soap opera fans are devoted, to say the least, so Miller’s fans were quick to defend him and show him support once Burton returned.

General Hospital star Billy Miller has set the record straight regarding the rumor that he was disrespected by the powers that be with regard to Steve Burton’s return. Now that he has squashed that rumor, maybe he will respond to the rumor that he and Monaco are dating in real life. A fan can hope, right?