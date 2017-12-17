Kylie Jenner Baby Update: This Hint May Mean Khloe Kardashian Announces Sister’s Pregnancy, And Not Hers

Kylie Jenner may have not yet confirmed or denied her reported pregnancy, but talks about her alleged unborn child has never died down. However, it appears that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul may have finally revealed that she’s carrying Travis Scott’s baby in one of the upcoming episodes of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The E! cable network’s popular reality television series has documented all the highs and lows of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. It is where the viewers witnessed the siblings falling in love and breaking up with their previous partners.

Even Bruce Jenner’s transition into Caitlyn was revealed in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians show. It appears now that the series has become a perfect platform for shocking revelations, like one of the girls having a baby.

Unlike Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner has suddenly laid low after people started talking about her being pregnant with the 25-year-old rapper’s baby. As it turns out, the Life of Kylie star might just be waiting for the perfect time to reveal the baby news.

Judging by a trailer for the upcoming episode for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, who is also reportedly pregnant, was announcing something very important. While the teaser made everyone think that it was finally the moment that Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend announced her pregnancy, Hollywood Life noted that it may not be the case.

Although family and friends started to hug Khloe Kardashian and getting emotional after announcing an important matter, the site pointed out that the outfit of Rob Kardashian’s daughter was a huge hint that this was filmed a couple of months ago.

Dream Kardashian was wearing the same dress she was wearing back in June when the 33-year-old TV personality was not yet pregnant. However, one sibling already had a bun in the oven at the time: Kylie Jenner.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are not known for recycling outfits, so if this episode was shot in June, then there’s a possibility that Khloe Kardashian was just Kylie Jenner’s baby news messenger. However, it can also be considered that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna may not be believers in throwing away used outfits, so Dream might have just worn the same dress on a totally different day.

Despite all these hints, there is still no official word from the family, friends, and network if Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are indeed pregnant.