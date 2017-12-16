Katie Holmes Pregnant? Actress And Jamie Foxx Might Be Ready To Make Romance Public Because Of Baby Bump

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been bombarded with romance rumors for quite a long time but the pair has never addressed anything regarding the issue. However, their recent outing together seemingly proved that they are finally ready to make their romance public. Is it because the ex-wife of Tom Cruise is pregnant with the Sleepless actor’s baby?

Jamie Foxx just recently celebrated his 50th birthday at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles. It appears that he is no longer bothered by what people have to say about his reported romantic relationship with Katie Holmes by bringing the actress along with him to celebrate his special day.

A source even told PEOPLE that the notoriously private couple “walked in together.” Jamie Foxx and the 38-year-old actress proved that actions are definitely louder than words. Since the duo has never really confirmed nor denied anything about their reported romance, it seems that their recent rare public appearance is a hint that they are certainly more than just friends.

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes was previously rumored to be pregnant after photos of her emerged with an alleged growing belly. Although the earlier speculations were proven to be false, the idea of her carrying Jamie Foxx’s baby never really died down.

In fact, a new report claims that Katie Holmes was “sporting a small baby bump” at an event in New York early this month, where Jamie Foxx was also in attendance. Could this be the reason why the couple finally decided to go public with their romance during the actor’s birthday bash?

After almost four years of grainy photos, denials, and secret trips—Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' relationship is now becoming more public: https://t.co/TgPHu5qw21 pic.twitter.com/BUvP38zERe — E! News (@enews) December 15, 2017

But just like any other scoops regarding Katie Holmes’ alleged pregnancy and her romance with Jamie Foxx, these have yet to be verified.

If Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are indeed an item, it is quite understandable why the Dawson’s Creek star has chosen to make this relationship as private and as low-key as possible. It can be recalled that the actress had a very public romance with Tom Cruise that eventually led to a shocking split in 2012.

The former Hollywood power couple shares one daughter together, Suri Cruise, who was just 6 years old when they split up. The now 11-year-old has not seen her father for years and many believed that it is a result of the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s devotion to Scientology.