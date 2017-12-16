Drake Crushing Hard On Angelina Jolie, Rapper Shoots His Shot With The Actress On Instagram

Looks like Drake has his eyes set on one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie. The “Hotline Bling” rapper tried to woo the Maleficent star with his charm and sense of humor in a social media post.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old Canadian rapper took to Instagram and shared a funny post seemingly directed at the 42-year-old actress. Drake, who is known for being a notorious playboy, is sending the message clear — the actress is now the apple of his eye.

In the post, Drake attempted to capture the attention of now-single Angelina Jolie with his smooth tactic. The “No Frauds” rapper posed in a black-and-white photo, gazing intently into the camera while sitting next to an empty seat.

The snap, which appeared to be taken from Drake’s solo dinner, implied that he was “stood up” by his supposed date. Although the actress doesn’t have an official Instagram account, the rapper opted to tag a fan account under her name.

Drake’s post immediately got people talking. While some find the post funny, others are taking it quite seriously. One user quipped, “Your boy too wild. Brad Pitt should do a drive-by for control.” Another one commented, “Why on earth would you tag Angie?!”

The rapper has now deleted the controversial tag. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has yet to comment on the not-so-subtle flirting.

Stood Me Up A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

This is not the first time that Drake used social media in wooing women, according to Complex. In 2016, the “Energy” rapper sparked dating rumors when he posted photos of himself getting cozy with Jennifer Lopez.

The pair, who seemed really smitten with each other, reportedly dated briefly. Apparently, the relationship didn’t last long because they were “never very serious” about each other.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Aside from J.Lo, Drake also took his shot with Vanessa Hudgens at the Billboard Music Awards. Apparently, the rapper, who won the award for Top Billboard 200 Album for Views, used his acceptance speech to compliment the actress.

During the middle of his speech, Drake called out Hudgens for looking “incredible” and later followed her on Instagram.

The rapper has also been romantically linked to fellow musician Rihanna and tennis superstar Serena Williams.

D6 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

Drake is currently busy with his projects, including a possible collaboration with Lil Wayne in the upcoming mixtape called Dedication 6. The said record is expected to be released on December 25.