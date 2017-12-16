‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Matthew Ashford Open To Future Returns, Jack Deveraux Has A Lot To Say

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Jack Deveraux will appear as a ghost to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). It is not the first time the dead character has shown up to a loved one. Actor Matthew Ashford hopes it won’t be the last either. He is open to returning in the future. However, he hopes if and when that happens, Jack has a more substantial storyline that involves different characters.

On December 20, Jack Deveraux will appear to JJ as he plans to kill himself. Not only did Matthew Ashford get a chance to work with Casey Moss, but got to reunite with Melissa Reeves, who portrays Jennifer Horton. Even though Jack and Abigail do not have any scenes together, the actor did spend some time with Marci Miller. Ashford also got the opportunity to reconnect with his former co-stars Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall, the actors who play John and Marlena.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal this is not the first time Jack has visited a loved one. Back when Jennifer was addicted to painkillers, he would show up to offer guidance. However, she wasn’t interested in her deceased husband’s help, so the apparition faded away and never returned.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Matthew Ashford discussed coming back to the set. He promised fans that Days Of Our Lives is taking the suicide storyline very seriously.

“This is a really intense story that we’re in. Its never easy when people are considering ending their lives, and it shouldn’t be treated lightly, especially considering everything that’s going on with people and young people these days, and the show is taking it pretty seriously.”

When asked if he would like to come back for another visit, Matthew Ashford sounded excited about the possibility. He feels that Jack Deveraux has plenty to say. He would also like to interact with other characters on Days Of Our Lives. He specifically mentioned wanting to work with Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans, the actors who play Steve and Kayla Johnson. He would also like to have a storyline with Melissa Reeves again.

“Well, I’m hopeful that it’ll turn into something more substantial, because I feel like the character has got a lot more story, a lot of things to tell, a lot of things to say. There are more people my character is connected to now then there has been in a long time, like Stephen [Nichols, Steve] and Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla,] and Missy.”

Each time Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease Jack Deveraux’s return, fans get excited. He was a fan-favorite and the character had a complicated history. Even though Matthew Ashford’s character is dead, soap operas are known for bringing them back in various ways. So, another appearance in the future is entirely possible.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.