Renault Launches New ‘Zoe Star Wars’ Electric Vehicle Just In Time For ‘The Last Jedi’: Can Tesla Keep Up?

Renault has launched a new electric vehicle connected to the release of The Last Jedi as part of their longstanding marketing partnership with the Star Wars franchise. As Electrek reports, Renault produced advertisements in collaboration with Star Wars but this time they’ve manufactured an actual product. The vehicle is called the “Zoe Star Wars EV.”

According to the manufacturer’s official description of the car, it includes Star Wars-inspired decals on the exterior. Other components of the car, like the bonnet, roof, and trunk, are inspired by Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon. They’ve also added new badging and door sills that distinguish this version of the Zoe from the original.

The interior also contains some new design elements as well, including a purple dashboard trim strip, air vent surrounds, speakers, gearshift base, and carpet mat borders.” It also comes with Wi-Fi, 17-inch wheels, a backup camera, and a Bose audio system. The electric vehicle will be available in four body colors Glacier White, Pearlescent White, Titanium Grey and Etoilé Black. It will be available for public viewing at L’Atelier Renault on the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France.

As Electrek reports, this is a limited release; only 1,000 units will be manufactured and they will be sold in Renault’s French market only. While this collaboration is interesting, the original Zoe is doing well in terms of sales in France and other markets.

The back view of the Renault Zoe Star Wars version. Groupe Renault Communication

The vehicle is the number one electric car in Europe and has an almost 15 percent market share. In France, its market share is even bigger at 70 percent. They’ve actually dominated that market with at least 50 percent of the market share ever since it was first unveiled. If you’re wondering how Tesla measures up, according to Inside EVs, in 2015 the Renault outsold the Tesla Model S in Western Europe making it the second highest selling electric vehicle in that region. The Zoe sold 18,400 units during that year while the Tesla Model S sold 16,000 units. According to The Verge, the Zoe was the top-selling electric vehicle in Europe in 2016 as well.

The Zoe Star Wars vehicle will be hitting the roads in May of next year, just in time for the release of the Han Solo movie in May.