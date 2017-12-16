‘General Hospital’ Casting Scoops: Andre Leaves, Laura’s Mom Brings A Special Guest, Wedding Spoilers

General Hospital casting scoops reveal exciting happenings next week on the ABC soap. Christmas season will be a complicated affair in General Hospital. Following the big reveal about Drew (Billy Miller) and Jason (Steve Burton) and in preparation for a wedding, several characters will enter and leave the scene.

Consequences For Andre

Andre (Anthony Montgomery) has been cruising through rough waters over the past few weeks in General Hospital. He tried to leave Port Charles when his involvement with the twin study became apparent. Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) caught him, and he decided to just tell the truth.

Andre dropped one of the biggest revelations in General Hospital and changed Jason and Drew’s lives forever. Celeb Dirty Laundry speculated Andre might find redemption along the way. For now, however, he will be off the canvas for some time. In Friday’s episode of General Hospital, he was taken to federal prison. Montgomery joined the GH cast in 2015, and a soap representative teased this might not be the last time he’ll appear in the soap. General Hospital scoops teased a hunk will leave PC, there’s still no clue if this has something to do with Andre or it pertains to some other character.

Surprise Wedding Guest

Laura (Genie Francis) is planning for her wedding, and it won’t be complete if her mother is not there to help her out. Prior spoilers teased Denise Alexander, who last appeared in 2013, will return for her daughter’s wedding. Alexander revealed she “is having just the best experience possible,” adding that General Hospital fans had a lovely response and that she “could not be more grateful.”

Laura and Kevin’s (Jon Lindstrom) wedding will be a romantic affair. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Francis revealed Laura never liked being single but she resigned to leaving on her own when Luke didn’t come back. General Hospital spoilers tease the wedding will be an intimate affair, and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will take care of the details. Although the couples wanted a small wedding, things will not go their way during the affair.

Laura's ready for a new challenge! See where her life is taking her – an all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/7nO2KZ95fK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 12, 2017

General Hospital spoilers hint the wedding will be on pause since one of the strongest storms will pass through town and it will affect everything. The minister who is supposed to officiate the wedding will have personal issues. Laura and Francis will not feel pressured about all this, and they will remain calm. However, other people will freak out especially their wedding planner. While everything is in complete disarray, Laura’s mom arrives on the scene with a surprise guest who will be a good addition to the wedding. Lindstrom also had a lot to say about his bride in General Hospital.

“For a wedding that, deliberately, is not one of these over-the-top things with a train that goes back thee football fields, she steps into the camera and you will go, ‘Oh, my God, she is just gorgeous.’ I think it’s a great payoff. Genie wanted to look good and instead, she looked terrific!”

Laura and Kevin’s Christmas wedding is one of the best events to look forward to in General Hospital in the upcoming weeks.