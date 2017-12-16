‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki’s Prison Shocker, Cane And Lily Bond, And JT And Abby Go On A Date?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal some shockers are going to rock Genoa City in the coming weeks. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will be stunned by Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) sexy holiday outfit. She put on a sexy Santa lingerie, and she tries to seduce her man. Nick will suggest that Chelsea has been a very bad girl. She will point out that he’s on the nice list and deserves a reward.

According to Soap Central, Abby (Melissa Ordway) will be confused when J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) implies that he would like to take her on a date. She won’t know if he’s serious or not. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that something is going on with J.T. He has a secret and he’s not telling anyone what’s really bothering him. Perhaps, he and Mackenzie are having marital problems. We’ll have to wait to see how it plays out over the next few weeks.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby told Scott (Daniel Hall) that she wasn’t willing to be the other woman. If she goes on a date with J.T., Scott will probably think that Abby is a home-wrecker.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will play her guitar and ask the Genoa City residents to sing some Christmas carols with her. Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will bond while they listen to the holiday music. It looks like a reunion is definitely in the works for them.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Maddie (Lexie Stevenson) will enjoy spending time with their parents. It’s been a long time since they have been able to relax and have fun together, so the teens will enjoy the family time.

Victor (Eric Braeden) will turn into the Genoa City grinch. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor needs an attitude adjustment. He has forgotten what the holiday spirit means. Apparently, he will have a dream or a visit from Christmas past, and he will see Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in prison.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki is off the hook for embezzling Victor’s cash. J.T. told Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) that the offshore transfer was a banking error.

RT to give a warm “Welxome Back” to Thad Luckinbill who returns to #YR today as J.T. Hellstrom! pic.twitter.com/28tVUSInsY — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 12, 2017

During the week of December 18, Victor will decide to put his family first. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he will try to work things out with Nikki and it could lead to them getting back together.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.