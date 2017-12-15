All Of The Kardashian Family Christmas Card Photos So Far

The Kardashian family Christmas card is one of the most hotly anticipated in entertainment, and with its over-the-top glam, it no doubt goes viral each year. This year, however, the family has been teasing their fans with one photo a day from the photoshoot, but not even full photos, just bits of them.

With Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian alleged to be pregnant, fans have been quick to look for their baby bumps, which seem nonexistent in these photos. Fans believe this means they are either not pregnant or had the pictures taken way before they started showing.

This year, the photoshoot isn’t the signature over-the-top Kardashian glam complete with expensive evening gowns. Instead, the family opted for a casual classic look, with everyone in white tops and denim. Thus far, all of the Kardashian sisters have made an appearance in the photos, except for Kylie who has only appeared in photos far away.

Both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have been revealing the photos in an advent-style countdown, with each day showing a new picture of the famous family. It is thought that in the last photo, they will reveal the final photo they have used for their big Christmas card photo.

Although the family started the countdown on December 5, they have named it “The 25 Days of Christmas,” and these are the photos we’ve seen thus far:

Many fans are saying that Kylie Jenner has yet to appear in the photos, though it is debatable whether she has appeared in “Day 12,” sitting down. This, however, may be Kris Jenner’s mother, but it is difficult to tell from so far away and with her face hidden behind her hand.

While many suspected that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner would debut their baby bumps in the photo, a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians implied that Khloe would be sharing the news on an episode of the show after the new year. It is also rumored that Kylie Jenner, who is currently sequestered in her southern California home while she’s pregnant, will not announce her baby news until after her child is born.