Watch Thunder Vs. 76ers 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & NBA Odds

As part of Friday night’s NBA schedule, basketball fans can watch Thunder vs. 76ers live stream online and televised game coverage. The latest matchup takes place at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and will feature two of the league’s rising young stars taking on three of its current All-Star players. After a recent win against the Indiana Pacers, will Oklahoma City be able to even their record at.500 with another win on the road? Here’s the latest game preview including odds to win, points total, start time, television channel, and how to watch the Thunder vs. 76ers live streaming online.

Despite having three All-Star players, the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-14) have been struggling this season and that makes them small underdogs on the road tonight. The team is 5-5 over their last 10, while the home team has a 4-6 record in their last 10. Still, the Odds Shark website lists the Philadelphia 76ers (14-13) as favored by 1.5 points on the spread or -120 on the moneyline. For the over/under points total, 213.5 points will be the points total bettors will be contemplating for the game tonight. The total has been “under” the points total for four of OKC’s last six games, and under the total for five of the last seven that Philadelphia has played.

Euro stepping our way through Minnesota and we ended up raising the cat last night #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/3E90Ux47GG — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 14, 2017

One trend that might stand out is that OKC holds a 16-game winning streak against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, this isn’t the same Sixers team of those past meetings. They now feature the clear frontrunner for NBA Rookie of the Year in emerging star Ben Simmons, as well as probable All-Star big man Joel Embiid. The team added veteran player J.J. Reddick as a free agent in the offseason, as well as recent forward Trevor Booker by trading Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets.

Friday night’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live televised game coverage will be available on the ESPN channel in the United States. Cable and satellite subscribers who have ESPN as part of their service package can watch a live streaming online feed through the WatchESPN website or compatible apps.

For a free option to watch tonight’s game on live stream feed, anyone with a hi-speed internet connection should consider SlingTV. This service allows for streaming of TV channels including ESPN and ESPN2 as part of its Sling Blue package. All new subscribers can try the service for a one-week free trial by visiting Sling.com website.