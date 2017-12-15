‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Was Incredibly Difficult For Carrie Fisher’s Family

Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher passed away almost a year ago, having suffered a heart attach on a plane from London to Los Angeles and dying a few days later. Her tragic death colored the holiday season for the family, who then lost their matriarch, Carrie’s mother Debbie Reynolds, just a few days later. This left Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, bereft of a mother and grandmother in just a couple of days.

It was discovered later that Carrie Fisher had several different kinds of drugs in her system, which was a result of her battle with depression. As per her wishes, the Star Wars princess was cremated and had her ashes buried in a giant fake Prozac bottle.

Carrie Fisher had finished her stint as Princess Leia in the newest edition of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, before her death, however her family has now stated that watching the film has been very difficult for them.

Although the family saw a rough cut of the film last year before her death, they have stated that at that point watching the film was not as bad, as Carrie Fisher was still alive at that point. However, since her tragic death, the film has become much more nuanced for them.

Todd Fisher recently told TMZ that one scene “in particular” was difficult for him to watch, especially considering the circumstances of her death. In one particular scene, which TMZ describes as traumatic for General Leia, Fisher says they had a very difficult time with watching it. However, the family was very happy with LucasFilms’ tribute to Carrie at the end of the film.

Carrie Fisher sadly won’t be featured in the next Star Wars installment, which has some fans incredibly upset that they’ve decided to cut her entirely from the series of films.

Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s daughter, has been continuing her mother’s legacy. She walked the red carpet at the Star Wars premiere, even though heart-wrenchingly she did so with her mother last year. She has also taken custody of her beloved dog, who had been by Carrie’s side for many years.