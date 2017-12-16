Ivanka Trump Accused Of Finagling A Royal Wedding Invite And Twitter Sends Her RSVP

Ivanka Trump, much like anyone that is hooked up to an electronic device today, learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19. Ivanka did what many other people did today, send their congratulations via the social media sites. Ivanka sent her well-wishes out in a tweet. Some social media users believe they read between the lines and they saw an attempt to get an invitation to the Royal Wedding somehow hidden among Ivanka’s words.

Some social media users also took the liberty of writing an RSVP for Ivanka that includes telling her it was a “nice try” but it is “not going to happen,” as the Huffington Post points out in the tweets they’ve cited in an article. One Twitter user wrote “Aww how sweet but I don’t think y’all are gonna get invited” after reading what Ivanka wrote in her greeting, which consisted of two tweets that were simultaneously sent.

“Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness together.” “I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!”

The Huffington Post suggests that Ivanka “likely didn’t expect this reaction to tweeting at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.” The reaction turned into instant backlash with people coming out of the woodwork to tell Ivanka they see right through her tweet. Some suggested she was fishing for an invite.

Dear Kremlin Barbie: still not getting an invite. — Karen Segall (@karensegall) December 15, 2017

Trying to finagle an invitation to the wedding? — michele (@EaglezFan) December 15, 2017

Some were very cruel in their tweets while other pointed out that Prince Harry’s friendship with the Obamas will probably put Barack and Michelle at the wedding before any member of the Trump family.

Could @IvankaTrump receive an invite to the royal wedding? A look back at her friendship with #MeghanMarkle… https://t.co/YRJOdUBWBF pic.twitter.com/RgusynhwXY — HELLO! US (@hellomagUS) December 15, 2017

The Royal Family members are traditionally quiet when it comes to bringing their personal feelings to the public. Because of this, it is not known how Harry feels about the Trumps, although it seems that “Meghan historically had more of a mixed reaction toward the first family,” suggests the Huffington Post.

Is Ivanka Trump Desperate For An Invite To The Royal Wedding? Here’s Why… https://t.co/Grwn23QI4Y via Cargohub.ng — Fashion & Beauty NG (@omnigist1) December 15, 2017

Back in 2014, Meghan had a blog titled “The Tig” and what she wrote about Ivanka Trump on that blog couldn’t be read as anything other than a compliment. Meghan said that Ivanka Trump was “staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent.”

When it came to Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump, Meghan’s feelings appeared almost the total opposite. When she was a guest on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show, she said how she looked at Donald Trump as someone who is “misogynistic” and she was one of the celebrities who was toying with the idea of permanently moving to Canada should he be elected.

The Washington Post also asked if Ivanka was “trying to wangle an invitation to the royal wedding” after her tweet popped up. They too shared how Twitter users seemed to think Ivanka had a mission in mind when tweeting Meghan and Prince Harry.

There's nothing you could tweet that would get you an invite. — Julbug (@juli_giannotti) December 15, 2017