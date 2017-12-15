Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Pregnancy: Did The Star Conceive Before Marriage? New Fan Theories

Fans of the Duggar family have no doubt already heard that many believe that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, one of the middle children of the family, conceived her baby with her husband before they got married. To some conservative Duggar fans, this is a shocking allegation, as the family is adamant about restricting contact, especially in the physical sense, before adult children marry. If Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth did conceive before she was married, it would be a pretty big deal and another scandal to add to the family books.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth added fuel to the fire herself by stating milestones that her baby was achieving at three months when she announced her pregnancy. During her 12-week announcement, she stated that her baby already had fingerprints and brain waves, something that many other medical professionals have contested, saying this doesn’t happen until at least 25 weeks, meaning she had conceived before marriage.

Another clue that Joy-Anna conceived before marriage was her enormous baby bump, which fans seemed to think was bigger than it should be for a woman of three months. However, it has been pointed out that twins do run in her family (her mother, Michelle, had two sets), so it is possible she is carrying two babies at once.

While all of these signs point to the fact that Joy and Austin may have had a roll in the hay before they tied the knot, there is an interesting fan theory going around that makes a lot of sense.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s education is incredibly limited. She finished high school taught by her mother and older sisters, and presumably didn’t know a lot about biology or human development. She was only 19 when she got pregnant, and although her family breeds fairly regularly and she has spent most of her life around pregnant women, most of them eschew the hospital for home births.

While Joy’s older sister, Jill, is supposedly a trained midwife, her credentials have been called into question in the past, meaning it is possible Joy is reading inaccurate information from the internet or other apps. This could possibly be why she thinks her baby is further along than it is, without having had sex before marriage.

If Joy conceived on her wedding night, she is due at the end of February or beginning of March.