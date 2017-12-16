Jinger Duggar Wears Jeans To Visit ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars’ Magnolia Market, But Fans Don’t Just Love her Pants

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently ate sweets deep in the Heart of Texas, and fans thought that the couple’s cupcakes looked almost as good as their stylish winter wear. Jinger showed off a new pair of black skinny jeans, and fans absolutely loved the coat that she decided to pair her trendy pants with.

On Friday afternoon, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo stopped by Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas. Magnolia Market is owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and JoAnna Gaines, and this isn’t the first time a Duggar has visited the popular tourist destination. As reported by People, Jinger previously joined sisters Jana and Jessa on trip to the retail shop that sells home decor, gifts, and lifestyle goods. During that April excursion, Jessa Duggar snapped one of the first photos of Jinger wearing pants instead of a dress or skirt.

Eight months later, fans are becoming slightly more accustomed to seeing Jinger defy the Duggar family’s strict dress code by rocking skinny jeans. However, they still rejoice whenever the Counting On star wears a pair of pants that they haven’t seen before. In a photo that was snapped during her recent trip to Magnolia Market and included in an Instagram slideshow, Jinger is wearing a pair of black jeans that appear to be covered with a white paint splatter design.

“They are the cutest!! Also love that you’re wearing pants,” wrote one fan in response to the Duggar daughter’s social media snapshot. “Way to be yourself. Sending lots of love your way. Jesus still loves those of us who wear pants so no need to hate.”

“I still can’t get over the pants! Go Jinger!” another commented.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo coordinated their outerwear by both wearing gray. However, Jeremy opted to cover up with a vest over a dark blue pullover, while Jinger rocked a double-breasted coat. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a wide black headband.

For once, something else Jinger was wearing received more praise than her pants. Fans let her know how much they adored her classy coat by flooding her Instagram post with comments about it.

“Love your coat! You guys look so cute!” wrote one admirer.

“Jinger! Where is that beautiful coat from?” another asked.

Unfortunately for fans of the Duggar daughter’s outerwear, she hasn’t revealed where she got her jacket. She also didn’t say whether she and Jeremy Vuolo were visiting Magnolia Market to do a little holiday shopping for their families. However, she did use her Instagram slideshow to inform her followers that she and Jeremy stopped by Chip and JoAnna Gaines’ Silos Baking Co. to pick up a few Christmas-y cupcakes sprinkled with crushed peppermint candy.

The couple also grabbed some barbecue sandwiches from two of the food trucks that are always parked on the Magnolia Market premises, and Jeremy revealed that each eatery said that they “were the best food trucks there.” For some reason, he and Jinger brought their wooden wedding cake toppers with them, but they didn’t put them on top of their cupcakes.