‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Casey Moss Explains JJ’s Decision Despite Being Cleared, Wants Justice For Theo

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal JJ Deveraux will be exonerated. Despite the good news, the tormented character will have a different perspective on the situation. In an interview, actor Casey Moss explained why JJ contemplates suicide after being cleared. He also discussed JJ’s state of mind and being part of such a controversial storyline.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, JJ is cleared on Monday’s episode. The internal investigation concludes that he followed procedure. As a result, he gets his job back at the Salem police department. Despite the good news, the detective is not happy about the decision. Casey Moss told Soap Opera Digest that after reading the report, he gives JJ back his badge and pairs him up with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

“He absolutely hates it. He feels like something needed to happen… it’s very uncomfortable and JJ feels like no justice was served.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that JJ is unable to forgive himself for shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). He wants to be punished and feels that he deserves worse than what he received. However, that isn’t the only thing going through his mind. The reason he considers suicide, even after being cleared, is his belief that he causes everyone pain.

“He’s had a lot of time to reflect, and the other memories that have popped into his head are memories that have him letting everyone down, and never doing anything right, no matter how hard he tries. From each moment to each moment, it just gets worse and worse and worse and you go, ‘What am I doing here? Why am I here if I’m just making everyone’s life miserable?’ And then the Theo thing really throws him over the top.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that JJ believes his future with Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is ruined. Even though she still loves him, forgives him, and knows it was an accident, the Salemite can’t forgive himself. He starts to think that if he wasn’t around, then he wouldn’t be the cause of everyone’s pain and suffering.

On December 20, Days Of Our Lives will air an episode focused on JJ’s suicide storyline. He gives away his belongings and begins to write letters. He lets his loved ones know that he let them down and they would be better off without him. He also has an emotional farewell phone call with his mother, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). After hanging up, he prepares to take his own life.

Casey Moss told the publication that he has been waiting for a storyline like this to come his way. He is thankful to have the opportunity to tackle a topic that is relevant in the issues people face in today’s world. He hopes that it will help others that are facing mental health issues.

“I was just incredibly thankful to do something that’s very relevant in today’s culture, which is pretty sad, but it’s a huge issue, mental illness. It’s important that we tell these stories and bring it to light.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that the actor was able to watch a sneak peek of the upcoming episode. He viewed it with his girlfriend and former co-star, True O’Brien. Moss said that she cried throughout the episode. He explained that it is an emotional story, but an important one that needs to be told.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.