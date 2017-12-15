Is Derick Dillard Cheating On Jill Duggar Dillard? Fans Think So

Last month, rumors surfaced that Derick Dillard was cheating on his wife, Jill Duggar Dillard, after posting several tweets that were direct quotes from the Bible about adultery. As Derick is known for posting quote after quote from the Bible about anything that’s bothering him that day, fans thought that he might have a confession on his mind.

Some fans say that despite the Duggar children stating at Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard were the most in love of all of the Duggar couples, the pair has seemed to fall out of love since the birth of their son Samuel.

Although Jill never directly addressed Samuel’s birth, fans theorized that something happened during the birth or the pregnancy, as she began to post Bible quotes about navigating rough waters shortly afterward. Some theorized postpartum depression, while others said they think she may have had a hysterectomy after giving birth as her labor was incredibly long and possibly complex.

This may have been when Derick started to stray, according to fans.

One believes that because Derick seems to cozy up to Josh Duggar, Jill’s older brother who was caught red-handed cheating on his wife, Anna, that he might have found some way to justify looking at other women.

Derick Dillard has also posted things condemning adultery, so some theorize that Josh Duggar has donated to his missionary GoFundMe in order to shut him up and ensure he stops tweeting about his wrongdoings.

Some, however, think that Jill Duggar Dillard might actually be pregnant again with their third child, but given how rough her last two labors and deliveries were, it is probably unlikely that is the case.

Others simply worry for the Duggar daughters’ well-being, as their so-called courtships and engagements are incredibly short. Due to their strict Christian principles, the children who are courting are not allowed to be alone with their future spouse until they are married. They are also typically only together for six months total before they tie the knot, which has some fans concerned they don’t really know the person they’re committing themselves to.

It’s hard to say whether Derick is cheating on Jill, but if the family looked the other way for Josh, it is possible.