WWE Rumors: Big Championship Change Coming For ‘Clash Of Champions 2017’ PPV?

There are WWE rumors and potential spoilers ahead for a title change at Sunday’s Clash of Champions 2017 event. The big pay-per-view takes place in Boston, Massachusetts, with every title belt on the line for the SmackDown Live exclusive event. That includes Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown Women’s title and AJ Styles’ WWE Championship, as Natalya and Jinder Mahal will be taking them on, respectively. The United States title and SmackDown tag team titles are also on the line for Sunday. So which of these belts may be moving to a new owner? Stay tuned for possible Clash of Champions spoilers.

As reported at Sportskeeda on Friday, if fans see any title change owners it will be the United States Championship changing hands during Sunday’s pay-per-view. In the title match, current champion Baron Corbin is defending in a triple threat match against opponents Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. Once the pay-per-view arrives, “The Lone Wolf” will have held the title for a reign of over two months. However, it’s believed that of all the champions he’s got most potential to drop his title in the match Sunday. That wouldn’t be surprising, as some wrestling journalists or fans feel he may move closer to the main title picture again in the future.

Rumors per online wrestling sites suggest the United States title is due for a change. WWE

That leaves the question, “Who will be leaving TD Garden as new WWE United States Champion?” So far the rumors floating around are that none of the titles on the line at Sunday’s Clash of Champions are going to new owners. However, the speculation is that if one championship were to move, it would be the United States title. This is based on the fact that Corbin has had a lackluster title reign defending against Sin Cara and Tye Dillinger ever since winning the title in a Triple Threat match at a previous pay-per-view.

Baron Corbin was able to gain a victory over Raw‘s former Intercontinental champion The Miz at WWE’s Survivor Series 2017 which boosted his resume slightly. It looks like that reign could be lasting a bit longer now. That may draw frustration from some fans who are bored with “The Lone Wolf” and what feels like a lack of development.

The good news as of this report is that there don’t appear to be any odds published for this match yet at the 5Dimes sportsbook. Once those odds go live, fans may get a clearer picture of who is set to win on Sunday. If Corbin is a relatively heavy favorite, expect his U.S. title reign to last, unless the oddsmakers get it wrong.

One would have to argue that “Glorious” Bobby Roode deserves some sort of title in the very near future. He was the NXT Champion on his previous roster, but then again, so was “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura. Both of these competitors seem ready for a title reign, so hopefully, that is coming soon, as in the first half of 2018.