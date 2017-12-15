‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jill Plans To Sell Chancellor, JT Turns In His Report & Jack Makes A Move

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, December 18, reveal Victoria (Amelia Heinle) calls Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) into her office and suggests they team up for a project. Abby isn’t too happy about the idea but doesn’t put up too much of a fight. After Scott and Abby leave, Victoria tells Victor (Eric Braeden) that she has information that it isn’t Nick (Joshua Morrow) who embezzled money from his personal accounts. Victor’s determined to find out who stole money from him.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) warns Kevin (Greg Rikaart) that her theft could come out soon, which means his role in the transfer would be exposed. They flash to Nikki paying Kevin to move funds from Victor’s account to an offshore account for her. It doesn’t look good as Nikki feels the walls closing in on her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) talks about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Chris wonders if J.T. is too close to Victoria to give them an objective report. Paul doesn’t think so, adding that he believes that Hellstrom is the right man for the job.

At Chancellor mansion, Jill (Jess Walton) reveals that she is happy to be home for the holidays. Young and the Restless spoilers Billy (Jason Thompson) drags his mother’s bags into the house as Esther (Kate Linder) discloses that the neighbors are complaining about the helicopter. Jill teases Billy for buying Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) a horse and reveals that her matchmaking days are long over. She urges her son to look into his heart and find fulfillment in life, even if that’s not a paying job. Billy tells his mom that he’s been spending time with Dina (Marla Adams), who has taught him to appreciate life.

#YR CDN Recap: Jill's selling Chancellor Industries and Jack makes an offer https://t.co/LsPNNMhxDQ pic.twitter.com/7jkDc7NZYL — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) December 15, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Traci (Beth Maitland) talks to Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about her trip home for Christmas. Jack seems distracted by the article about Cane (Daniel Goddard). He takes off to take care of something related to their mother. Ashley and Traci agree that Jack is taking on too much and it could lead to trouble for him. Later, Jack calls Cane to offer a business proposal, but he turns him down.

Cane joins Billy and Jill at Chancellor estate and shows off pictures of Sam. Jill cannot wait to meet the baby. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jill reveals that she is planning on selling Chancellor Industries. She wants to live out her days doing good things for others. Billy and Cane aren’t sure what to make of her announcement.

At Chancellor Park, Kevin tells Nikki that he tried to cover their tracks, but there was only so much he could do. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki gets a frantic call from Victoria who thinks Kevin and Bella need to pack their bags and leave Genoa City immediately.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby tells Scott she thinks Victoria knows that they slept together. She isn’t sure how but she is suspicious of her pairing them together for a project.

Victoria and Nikki meet with J.T. at the club. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he isn’t happy that they met with them in public. Nikki admits that she wished she used other methods to deal with Victor. She adds that she was often silent when Victor was abusive towards others until he turned on her. J.T. admits that he feels terrible for her, but he has to turn her in. He knows that the Newmans will hate him, but he has no other choice. Nikki calls Kevin and tells him to leave GC immediately.

Nikki is forced to come clean today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/jTw0rJVIX7 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 14, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby and Scott argue at the bar. She gets mad and announces she’s dating someone.

Back at Chancellor estate, Cane’s surprised that Jill wants to sell the company, along with him, to the highest bidder. Cane suggests that she let him run things for her. Jill will consider it before making a final decision about the company.

Jack arrives to make a plea for Chancellor. He believes that Katherine would approve of the sale and Jill doesn’t disagree.

At Newman, Victoria tells her dad that it was Nikki that took the money from his account. Victor says he doesn’t want anything to happen to her, but he needs to know the details. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Christine calls Victor to inform him that J.T. found out it was a banking error and no charges will be filed.

J.T. arrives at Newman and Victoria thanks him for helping her mother out. He said he felt terrible for Nikki and didn’t think the punishment would fit the crime. Victor arrives and tells Hellstrom thank you for his favorable report. They agree to put the past behind them. J.T. asks they allow him to speak Nikki about his report.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.