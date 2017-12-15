Kelly Ripa Posts Rare Family Photo In Honor Of Christmas As Fans Go Crazy, Can’t Believe How Old Her Kids Look

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa may not post family photos very frequently, but when she does, fans go absolutely crazy.

Over the past few weeks, Ripa has been getting in the holiday spirit in many different ways. As the Inquisitr reported at the beginning of the month, the mother of three shared a photo of her decked-out Christmas tree with adoring fans as well as a pic of her beautiful and giant gingerbread house from a New York City bakery.

Later that week, the 46-year-old took to her Instagram again but this time to share a photo of herself smooching husband Mark Consuelos as well as a few other pictures from the Live holiday party, the Inquisitr reported. This time, Kelly’s entire family got in on the fun, posing together for a family picture during the holiday season.

Earlier today, the Live talk show host shared a photo of her whole family including hubby Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, and sons Michael and Joaquin Consuelos. In the caption of the picture, Kelly wished her followers a “lit” holiday season from her whole family before adding in that Lola actually approved of the picture.

The family of five appears to be having a wonderful time as they pose together in front of a graffitied background at an unknown location. Ripa is holding up two peace signs and puckering up her lips. Consuelos leans back into his daughter as he strikes a pose of his own.

Kelly’s three kids took after their famous parents as they also went with the “lit” theme of the picture. Sixteen-year-old Lola is all smiles in a pink sequined dress and heels as she throws her hand up in the air. Twenty-year-old Michael and 14-year-old Joaquin stand side by side as Joaquin also throws up a peace sign.

Within minutes of being posted, Kelly’s 1-million-plus followers were sure to comment on the photo, with many admiring what a close-knit family the Consueloses appear to be.

“Sick family photo. Straight ballers.”

“Such a beautiful family. Y’all are legit LIT,” another said.

The picture has already gained over 22,000 likes and over 450 comments in the first hour of being posted. Many of Ripa’s fans allude to the fact that this may be the annual Consuelos family Christmas photo, but Kelly made no mention of this in her initial post.

Clearly, the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year for the Consuelos family.