Is Jenelle Evans Preparing For Divorce? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Buys Another Property

Did Jenelle Evans just take a major step towards leaving her husband, David Eason, and filing for divorce?

After the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three sparked rumors of a split by deleting her “married” relationship status and removing a wedding photo of herself and David Eason, news has hit the web that she also recently purchased new land.

On December 15, Radar Online confirmed Jenelle Evans had purchased a plot of land near her home in North Carolina. However, it doesn’t appear that the reality star is attempting to move on from her marriage. In fact, her husband, David Eason, was listed as a grantee on the deed.

Jenelle Evans’ husband reportedly changed his relationship status from “married” to “it’s complicated” earlier this week on Facebook before deleting his account altogether. In the moments that followed, Evans reportedly changed her profile page to reflect changes of her own, including the removal of their relationship status.

Jenelle Evans also further fueled the divorce rumors when she posted Hailee Steinfeld’s single “Let Me Go” on her page. That said, she later told Radar Online that she and Eason weren’t getting divorced and said they shouldn’t assume that what goes on online defines their actual relationship.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married in September of this year and during their wedding, they allowed MTV cameras to capture their special moments. They also let the network film the moments leading up to their wedding date, including the arguments they’ve had.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Evan and Eason nearly didn’t make it down the aisle after a blowout fight the previous night.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason share one child, daughter Ensley Jolie, 10 months, and Evans is also mom to eight-year-old Jace and three-year-old Kaiser. In addition, Eason has two older children from previous relationships, including daughter Maryssa and son Kaden.

Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, are currently filming the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. She’ll also be starring in The Ex Files.