Jared Kushner And His Legal Team Searching For Crisis Public Relations Firm Amid Mueller Investigation

Jared Kushner and his legal team are looking to hire a crisis public relations firm as the Robert Mueller investigation continues at a rapid pace. It turns out Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, thinks he needs more help with all of the negative press surrounding him.

The Washington Post reports that Jared Kushner’s attorney, Abe Lowell, has “quietly” contacted two PR crisis firms within the last two weeks. Four people familiar with the situation tell the news source that these are the latest developments to come of Kushner’s handling of the probe that Mueller is conducting to learn how involved the Trump campaign may have been in colluding with Russians during the 2016 election. In Lowell’s interactions with the two PR crisis firms he connected with, he asked them not to talk about their conversations with others.

A few weeks ago, the former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, admitted to lying to the F.B.I. and agreed to help Mueller with information he has. He reportedly told the special counsel that a “very senior level” White House staff member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle directed him to contact a Russian ambassador and work with him regarding a United Nations resolution on Israeli settlements. It’s widely speculated that Jared Kushner is the senior level staff member Flynn is referring to.

Jared Kushner’s lawyer released a statement confirming that he was looking for a public relations crisis firm experienced with handling media for high-profile clients.

“My law firm and I are considering hiring an outside consultant to handle the time-consuming incoming inquiries on the cases in which I am working that receive media attention,” Lowell said in a statement to The Washington Post. “This inquiry from you about whether I am doing this is a good example of why we need one.”

Mercury Public Affairs had the option of being the PR crisis firm that Jared Kushner’s legal team could’ve hired, but sources in the know say the firm has come under scrutiny by Mueller for it’s lobbying — and it’s believed this is why it wasn’t a good collaboration for Kushner. The report adds that Mercury hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing by Mueller and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Jared Kushner is mainly represented in the White House by Josh Raffel, who handles media inquiries for the Office of American Innovation — a division headed by Kushner.