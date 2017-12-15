‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Needs Graham – Desperate For Help With Dina

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) will be back in Genoa City in the next few weeks. The timing is perfect given that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is hanging onto his CEO seat by a thread. Dina Mergeron’s (Marla Adams) illness seems to worsen by the minute. She’s disrupting Jack’s work-at-home plan, verbally attacking most guests that stop by the Abbott mansion, and is rapidly losing control of herself. To make things worse, Dina is certain that her kids want to pack her off to a care home and is threatening to pack her bags and leave town.

Max Shippee Confirms YR Return

It’s just a matter of time before Graham is back in Dina’s life, according to the latest Y&R spoilers. Graham portrayer Max Shippee shared a photo behind the scenes at Young and the Restless on November 30. Given that the show shoots about a month ahead of time, that lays the groundwork for Graham to be in GC towards the end of the year or early 2018. Graham has been taking care of Dina for years and was there with her when she was diagnosed and was managing her care much better than her family is doing at present.

If you look back at recent Young and the Restless spoilers history, you’ll see that on Graham’s watch, Dina never wandered into a bar and burned it down or stabbed anyone as she did to Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). No matter what the Abbotts think about Graham’s revenge agenda, he was taking good care of their mother. Dina has also made it clear that she won’t accept anyone else in her life and is ready to run off if her children try and do something she doesn’t like. Jack is ready to pull out his hair, and Dina’s got his hands tied.

Graham Is Better Than The Alternative

Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps remind us that when Jack took Dina from Graham in Florida, he wished Jack good luck and promised him that “you’re going to need it.” Now, Y&R viewers know what that meant. It’s likely Graham already knew what a rough road Jack was starting down with his mom and her illness. But let’s not forget, Graham and Dina have a secret pact. The duo talked about it before, and it’s clear that Graham pledged to be there with Dina until the bitter end and, as a reward, she signed over her vast estate to him.

Dina- Do not pass GO and please do not listen to Graham! #YR pic.twitter.com/bBJ82Gepi9 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 12, 2017

As it stands, Jack is on unsure ground. This week’s soap magazines offer new Young and the Restless spoilers that Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) realizes that Jack can’t keep burning the candle at both ends and decides to fight to take over the CEO chair at Jabot. The Jabot board is called in, and a vote is taken the week of December 25. Jack will pull a stunning last-minute maneuver by adding Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) to the board to score a vote, but she’s not a sure bet. Jack might lose his CEO chair because of the rigors of caring for Dina. Things are disintegrating and a change must be made.

Is Graham A Necessary Evil?

None of the Abbotts want Graham back in their lives, but if he’s the one best positioned to take care of Dina, then they might have to open their door and let him return. No doubt Graham has been waiting in the wings, knowing it might come to this and will be happy to return, at a cost. Jack had Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) change Dina’s will, so that means Graham is penniless again and probably eager to earn a buck. If he can care for Dina and free up Jack to run Jabot, it could be a win-win for all parties. Look for the silver fox to return to Genoa City soon to help out the Abbotts – even if they don’t like it!

Catch up now on the latest Y&R spoilers scoop for the week of December 18-22, plus the rivalry between Hilary and Lily sparks over Cane, and the looming reveal of what happened in New Orleans with Chelsea, Nick, Billy, and Phyllis. Check back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.