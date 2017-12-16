MLB Trade Rumors: Interest In Chicago White Sox Avisail Garcia Gaining Momentum

Chicago White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia could be on his way to a new baseball team. There are reports regarding the White Sox being involved in trade discussions with teams about Garcia. If the White Sox find a trade offer which meets their satisfaction, Garcia will be in another uniform when MLB teams report to spring training.

One of the potential teams the White Sox all-star could play for is the San Francisco Giants. According to NBC Bay Area, the Giants are one of several teams inquiring about Avisail Garcia. It is uncertain whether the San Francisco Giants submitted a trade offer to the Chicago White Sox.

White Sox’s Garcia would indeed solve one of the Giants’ most glaring weaknesses — power from the corner outfield. Garcia hit only 18 home runs for the White Sox last season, but his power numbers have steadily increased throughout his MLB career.

When the Chicago White Sox acquired Avisail Garcia from the Detroit Tigers, the outfielder was considered to have a five-tool ability. Garcia’s power and foot speed are late in developing. However, he is only 26-years-old. Garcia is still a few years from reaching his baseball prime.

Avisail Garcia’s time with the Chicago White Sox has been riddled with injuries and inconsistencies. There were stretches with the White Sox when Garcia looks the part of a franchise cornerstone, then there are times when he struggles to find himself at the plate.

Outfielder Avisail Garcia’s power numbers have risen during his Chicago White Sox tenure. Jon Durr / Getty Images

The White Sox have not been able to determine if Avisail Garcia has a place in their future. This is due to his prior seasons with the White Sox leaving some to be desired. By listening to some of the MLB trade offers for Garcia, the White Sox are able to gain a feel for his value around baseball.

MLB teams such as the San Francisco Giants have kicked the tires on a possible trade with the Chicago White Sox. There hope is that Avisail Garcia’s arc is on a continued upswing.

The other MLB team that is known to have an interest in Avisail Garcia are the Toronto Blue Jays. According to the Toronto Star, the Blue Jays have the White Sox outfielder on their radar as well.

#BlueJays have reportedly talked to #WhiteSox about Avisail Garcia, have interest in Lorenzo Cain. MLB Winter Meetings Live ➡️ https://t.co/GIsceD6CQY pic.twitter.com/SvmrU2sSsP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2017

Much like the San Francisco Giants, the Blue Jays want some extra power in their everyday lineup. The Chicago White Sox in the meantime want to continue to add to their minor league system. MLB.com ranks the White Sox minor league system as the best overall.

If the White Sox decide to trade Avisail Garcia to the Giants, Blue Jays or an unknown MLB team, those prospects they receive could replace those going out if one of the biggest MLB trade rumors come to fruition.

The Chicago White Sox are rumored to have made an offer to the Baltimore Orioles for shortstop Manny Machado. What cannot be ruled out is a three-team trade with Avisail Garcia getting moved. The team which acquires Garcia would add a couple of prospects along with a couple White Sox minor leaguers in a trade for Manny Machado.

Despite the interest in Avisail Garcia, the Chicago White Sox are not close to making a deal at the moment. The White Sox may wait until things quiet down before making their moves.