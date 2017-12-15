‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Victoria Konefal On Ciara Brady, Traumatized By Rafe And Sami’s Secret

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Ciara Brady will have to make a decision regarding the information she overheard. Does she tell Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) about Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) sleeping together? Actress Victoria Konefal explained that her character is torn over the situation. She said that Ciara is traumatized by the “Safe” secret.

On Friday’s episode, Ciara Brady called her mom and said it was important that they speak. Fans believe that she is going to reveal Rafe and Sami’s secret. However, it turns out that the conflicted young woman might have a change of heart. Victoria Konefal explained the storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

Not only does Ciara not want her mom to have a broken heart, there are other factors involved. The returning Salemite cares deeply for Rafe. Also, she watched what Hope went through with Aiden Jennings (formerly Daniel Cosgrove). The actress explained that learning of Rafe’s betrayal is really traumatizing for Ciara.

“It’s a lot of internal struggle because Ciara loves Rafe so much. After everything her mom went through with Aiden, this news is really, really traumatizing for Ciara.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara will open up to Hope. She intends on telling her mother what she overheard. However, she changes her mind at the last minute. Victoria Konefal’s character doesn’t want to cause her mom any pain. There is also the emotional fallout if Hope finds out the truth. Right now, Ciara isn’t ready to deal with that.

“Her first instinct is to tell Hope, but then she’s struggling with the idea of putting that kind of pain on her and I don’t think she’s quite ready for that. She’s not ready to handle the emotions that will surface if she tells Hope.”

In the interview, it is teased that Ciara Brady mentions to Hope that she wants to speak with Rafe. The former commissioner passes along the message. When Rafe learns that Ciara wants to talk to him, he recalls she was nearby while he was saying goodbye to Sami. This is going to put both of them in a tough situation.

“It’s going to put Ciara in some sticky situations where she’s going to have to make some tough decisions. She’s going to have to be more mature and learn what it means to be an adult.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Rafe must figure out how to explain his betrayal. As for Ciara, she will have to make a decision about what to do next. The young woman is already angry and feels that everyone in Salem is a hypocrite. Now, one of the few people she trusts and looks up to has been caught keeping a scandalous secret.

Fans believe that Ciara Brady will keep quiet for now. However, Rafe doesn’t just have Hope’s daughter to worry about. Doug (Bill Hayes) warns him not to hurt Hope again. Then, there is the overwhelming guilt that just won’t go away. Eventually, the truth will come out and Hope will wonder if she can ever trust anyone again.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.