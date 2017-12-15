Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Accusers Had ‘Paydays’ Arranged By Lisa Bloom For Coming Forward In Explosive Report

During the final leg of Trump’s campaign for the presidency, powerhouse attorney Lisa Bloom allegedly sought “paydays” for the women who came forward to tell their stories of alleged sexual misconduct that they claimed came from Donald Trump. An explosive new report coming from The Hill on Friday claimed that Bloom worked to arrange compensation for these women by approaching campaign donors as well as tabloid media outlets.

These alleged “paydays” were not just for the women who would tell their stories, but it also included a commission for her, according to this new report. She was reportedly successful, as in one case the report indicates that Bloom managed for one of these women to have their mortgage paid off. Bloom is also accused of attempting to secure a six-figure payoff for one of the other women, but that woman reportedly declined to come forward despite being offered $750,000.

Fox News reported that The Hill has cited contract documents, text messages, and emails that it has got its hands on to back up these claims. An exchange of text messages that was discovered was reportedly between one of the women and Bloom and it referred to “pro-Hillary Clinton political action committees.”

If you don’t recognize the name Lisa Bloom, you may recognize her mother’s name, Attorney Gloria Allred. Bloom has followed in her mother’s footsteps by defending women in sexual harassment cases.

Bloom worked for the four women who were considering going public with their claims about Trump. Two declined to tell their stories and two went forward with Bloom. Fox News has made a request for a comment from Bloom, but they did not hear back immediately following that request. Bloom did, however, respond to the report by giving a statement to The Hill.

Bloom did acknowledge making an attempt to get her clients paid, but she said the payments were to help these women stay safe and in some cases relocate. Bloom said it was the donors who reached out directly to her firm to help some of these women.

The Hill also contacted makeup artist Jill Harth, who was one of the women who received monetary help. This is the woman who had her mortgage paid off. Harth first filed a sexual harassment suit against Trump back in 1997. She accused him of groping her while he pushed her up against a wall at his Mar-a Lago estate.

Harth withdrew that lawsuit, but 20 years later when Trump was campaigning for the White House, Harth was thrust into the limelight. She obtained Bloom as her legal representative at this time after Donald Trump denied the claims. She had the following to say to The Hill.

“I consider myself lucky to have had Lisa Bloom by my side after my old lawsuit resurfaced. She advised me with great competence and compassion.”

Bloom moved through a few channels to arrange monetary payment for Harth. She was able to secure payment for some photos Harth had by licensing them to some news outlets. Bloom also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Harth, but according to The Hill, that raised “a little over $2,300.

Bloom reportedly arranged for a Clinton donor to help Harth pay off the mortgage on her home, which is an apartment in Queens. According to the source, that amount was less than $30,000. Public records indicate that Harth’s mortgage was “extinguished on December 16, 2016.”

Donald Trump has denied these claims and he denies assaulting or harassing women. Despite the comments heard on his Access Hollywood tape in which he talks about grabbing women in private areas, Trump considers those comments as nothing more than “locker room talk.”