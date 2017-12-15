The Real Reason Brock Lesnar Will Return To ‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Next Week

The news broke this last week that Brock Lesnar would make his return to WWE Monday Night Raw for the December 18 episode right before Christmas. As the WWE Universal Champion, it seems he would appear more often than he does, but the WWE chooses to use him as a special attraction instead. That means when Lesnar shows up, fans know something big is about to happen. WWE.com posted a preview of the upcoming Raw and finally announced that Lesnar was coming and his reasons for showing up on TV.

What Does Brock Lesnar Have Planned For WWE?

There is not another WWE Monday Night Raw pay-per-view until the co-branded Royal Rumble in January. This means Brock Lesnar won’t compete in a match until that event, although there were original hints that he might skip that pay-per-view.

However, on this past week’s Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman and Kane battled to determine the new No. 1 contender to Brock Lesnar and his WWE Universal Championship. That match ended in a double count out and no contender was named. The rumors indicate that Lesnar will defend his title in a triple threat match at Royal Rumble against both Strowman and Kane.

Brock Lesnar addresses Braun Strowman & Kane confirmed for Mondays RAW….Triple Threat incoming, which is the best move possible, regarding this is probably's Kane's last run so he deserves 1 last shot, even if he does lose at the Rumble. pic.twitter.com/MTe8yFGlVg — Nathan (@WWELUFC) December 15, 2017

That brings fans to this upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. The WWE announced that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will show up on Monday night to address the fact that they have no challenger for the Royal Rumble thanks to the double count out in the Braun Strowman match with Kane.

Kurt Angle reportedly will make a decision on the No. 1 contender to Brock Lesnar and his appearance on Monday Night Raw will kickstart the road to the Royal Rumble match.

What Else Is Planned For WWE Monday Night Raw?

There were hints that Roman Reigns was not booked for Monday Night Raw next week, but that appears to be untrue. According to the preview, a new challenger should step up to face Roman this next week. The site hints that Sheamus or Samoa Joe could be in line to fight Roman, but Sportskeeda reports that The Miz will make his return next week as well.

There is also a No. 1 contenders match on Monday Night Raw that will see Cedric Alexander take on Drew Gulak for a chance to fight Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Will Cedric win, or will Gulak get the chance to fight Enzo after weeks of humiliating treatment?