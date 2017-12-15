‘Roseanne’ Fans React To New Cast Photo From Upcoming ABC Revival: Two Beckys And A Living Dan?

Roseanne is returning to ABC, but some fans are confused over a new family photo that features the 2017 version of the Conner clan. The long-running Roseanne Barr sitcom makes its return to TV on March 27, twenty years after the original series signed off. The nine-episode ABC revival will debut with a one-hour premiere, according to Entertainment Weekly.

While fans are thrilled over the return of Roseanne and her clan, some are questioning a newly released cast photo that shows a living Dan and both Beckys. Roseanne fans know that family patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman) died in the 1997 series finale, while two actresses (Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke) switched off for the role of daughter Becky Conner. Yet the entire crew appears in the new photo, which is set in the Conner living room.

The confusing cast photo had non-spoiler reading Roseanne fans taking to Twitter to ask what is going on. Twitter user Jason Carter wrote: “I have so many questions but I’m excited at the same time. – why are both Beckys there – why is Roseanne rocking the sleeveless look? Darlene still scares the sh*t out of me – Most importantly, DAN DIED IN THE FINALLY! Is he a ghost?”

While several fans questioned Dan’s return, many were also fixated on the fact that both Beckys will return for the Roseanne revival.

Both Becky's and Dan. DAN IS DEAD THO. https://t.co/Zng7eJ1JYJ — Shaquan's sister, Sawuda (@TatyanaJenene) December 15, 2017

Explain to me how BOTH BECKYS are in this show. Explain. https://t.co/ggnboNFPoJ — Queen LaDeefa (@It_Aint__ME) December 15, 2017

Lol both Becky? Ok, Did DJ marry one of his sisters? Thats how both Becky are on the show ???? @therealroseanne #Roseanne. can't wait!! https://t.co/Yz6we2pLew — NewWakeOrder (@NewWakeOrder) December 15, 2017

Both Becky’s and a Living Dead Dan. — Glucose Guardian (@ajmakestweets) December 15, 2017

Of course, diehard fans may recall that “the two Beckys” was an ongoing gag on the original Roseanne series, but that won’t be happening for the revival. In ABC’s press release it is revealed that original Becky, Lecy Goranson, will play Becky Conner-Healy, while Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear “in another role” on the Roseanne reboot.

In addition to Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and the two Beckys, the Roseanne reboot will star Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Michael Fishman as DJ Conner, and Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris. Recurring stars include Johnny Galecki as David Healy, Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Jaden Rey as Mary Conner, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, and James Pickens, Jr. as family friend Chuck Mitchell. There is no word on who, if anyone, will play the adult version fo Roseanne and Dan’s youngest son, Jerry Garcia Conner. The youngest Conner kid was born during the 8 Halloween episode in 1995, so he would theoretically be 22 years old by now.

Check out a new teaser for the Roseanne revival below.

The special hour-long premiere of Roseanne airs March 27, 2018, at 8 p.m. on ABC.