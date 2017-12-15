‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jabot’s CEO Spot Determined By 2 Surprise Voters, Kyle Recast Coming?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of December 18 tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) will give Ashley (Eileen Davidson) something surprising for Christmas. Next week, Jack will surprise Ashley with a gift. The spoilers don’t say if the gift is a good thing or not. Let’s hope that the peace offering will bring the Abbott’s a few days of peace, at least.

According to Soap Central, the siblings will probably not settle their beef with each other long-term, just yet. They have a lot of conflict between them and, with the CEO spot up for grabs, the tension between them will probably get worse in the coming weeks.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that they don’t agree about who should lead Jabot and it is a source of conflict for them. Apparently, the Jabot board members will meet to decide who will become the CEO of the company — the best part is two surprising board members show up and shock everyone with their vote.

Once in the boardroom, each member will select the person who they think should lead Jabot. It probably won’t be an easy decision, since both Ashley and Jack are great leaders. The board will take everything into consideration.

Jack and Ashley fight for control at Jabot today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/fOsW68X0YY — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 7, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that two surprise voters show up to and participate in the selection process. The buzz on social media is one of those surprise voters is Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). However, the other voter is a complete surprise.

Is possible that the other voter is Kyle Abbott? Kyle left to work in New York several years ago. The buzz on social media is that Young and the Restless decide to recast the role and they want to surprise the viewers with the new face of Kyle next week.

Young and the Restless could have Kyle phone in his vote and not show his face or voice. That might be a good way to create social media buzz that Kyle may be coming to Genoa City soon.

Just before the board casts their votes, Ashley and Jack have a heated confrontation. Young and the Restless spoilers state that each one of them wants the CEO spot, both with convincing reasons they were the better person to head Jabot.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.