Mira Sorvino Burst Out Crying After Reading Peter Jackson’s Revelations

Mira Sorvino took to Twitter to express her emotions after finding out that Hollywood power-player Harvey Weinstein orchestrated a smear campaign against her, which lead to Peter Jackson blacklisting her for Lord of the Rings.

Mira Sorvino said in her Twitter post that she burst out crying after reading the confirmation that Harvey Weinstein allegedly derailed her career. Sorvino said that Peter Jackson confirmed her beliefs, which she somehow suspected but was unsure. According to the Lord of the Rings director, he suspects that Miramax discouraged him from casting Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino.

“I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998,” Jackson told New Zealand news website Stuff.

According to Jackson, they found no reason to doubt the company’s claims but then realized that it must have been the company’s smear campaign against the actresses.

“I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women – and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list,” he added.

Weinstein’s spokesperson reached out to People and denied Peter Jackson’s claim, saying that although both Bob and Harvey Weinstein were the executive producers of Lord of the Rings, they were not involved in the casting process. He also added that they were not aware of Ashley Judd’s complaint and that she was cast in other films by Mr. Weinstein. Weinstein has never admitted any of the allegations against him but remains deeply apologetic for those offended by his behavior.

Uncredited / AP/ AP Images

Sorvino claimed that Weinstein purportedly chased her around after massaging her back in a Toronto hotel room back in 1995. A few weeks later, Weinstein showed up at her apartment in New York but convinced him to leave by saying that her partner back then was on his way.

Mira Sorvino is just one of the women who has accused Weinstein of sexual assault this year. The list includes Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, and most recently, Salma Hayek. At least 50 women have accused the Hollywood mogul of sexual misconduct. Several women believed that rejecting the Hollywood mogul’s sexual advances affected their careers.