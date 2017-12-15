Meghan King Edmonds Shows Off Baby Bump: See ‘RHOC’ Star’s Instagram Photo

Meghan King Edmonds just gave fans their first look at her second baby bump.

Just weeks after confirming that she and her husband, Jim Edmonds, are expecting their second child together (the sixth child for Jim), the Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a photo of herself cooking with her first child, daughter Aspen, with her slight baby bump on display.

“Baking with a one-year-old isn’t quite as sweet as the cookies I’m making or as adorable as this photo,” Meghan King Edmonds wrote in the caption of the photo, confirming that her baby bump could be seen in the photo.

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds tied the knot in 2014 and announced they were expecting their first child together one year later after undergoing in-vitro fertilization. As Edmonds revealed on the show, she was forced to go through IVF because her husband previously underwent a vasectomy.

Meghan King Edmonds chronicled the process of IVF with viewers on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 10 but didn’t begin her second process until after the 11th season of the show wrapped. Since then, she has been keeping a low profile as she continues to spend time with her family in St. Louis.

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Dec 14, 2017 at 10:17am PST

In other Meghan King Edmonds news, the reality star and mom recently got into a public feud with co-star Vicki Gunvalson. As fans may have seen, it all started when Gunvalson spoke to Us Weekly magazine about Edmonds, stating that because Edmonds doesn’t actually reside in Orange County, she shouldn’t be featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Gunvalson also claimed Edmonds wasn’t friends with any of the other women.

One day later, Meghan King Edmonds shared her own statement with Us Weekly magazine, slamming Vicki Gunvalson for acting as if she didn’t have close friends on the show.

In her statement, Meghan King Edmonds slammed her co-star as “desperate” and questioned why she constantly checks up on her on social media and remains one of her top engagers. As she explained, she doesn’t even follow Gunvalson and yet she continues to talk about her and what she’s doing. Edmonds also made it clear that she is quite close to Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 is expected to start production sometime next year.