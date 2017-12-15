‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Monday, Dec. 18: JJ’s News, Ciara Talks, A Family Heals, And Kate Punished

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, December 18 reveal plenty of storylines will be resolved, but other ones might be just beginning. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) reacts to some news about his job, and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will open up to her mom. Also, the Johnson family finally heals from past hurts, while Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) faces consequences.

On Friday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, the investigation into the police shooting was complete. A decision was made and on Monday, JJ will learn his fate. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the detective is cleared and gets his job back. However, with bad news regarding Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) medical condition, JJ doesn’t feel like celebrating. In fact, his guilt will intensify and lead to some shocking conclusions later in the week.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara Brady will finally open up to her mother. Ever since she came back to Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) has been trying to understand the personality change. A lot is happening in Ciara’s mind and heart. She is reacting to everything the only way she knows how. When it comes to Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) secret, don’t expect Ciara to expose the truth. Her primary concern is to prevent causing her mother any additional pain.

The latest issue of Soap Opera Digest revealed that Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will share a warm moment. It is about time and it is something that should be a relief to Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Even though there is a lot of pain, hurt, and betrayal between Kayla and Tripp, the family really does need to heal and move on. It seems that Christmas will be the perfect time for that to happen.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Kate Roberts DiMera will finally have to face the consequences. She sent Theo out to the docks the night he was shot. If that wasn’t bad enough, she kept it a secret, tried to cover up the evidence, and even blackmailed Tripp. It was sad considering that Tripp was trying to do the right thing.

However, Steve set up a trap so Kate incriminated herself, SoapCentral reported. What’s more, it was recorded and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has a copy of that confession. It is what he uses to force her out of DiMera Enterprises. Additionally, she also has to leave the mansion. However, she might have a few tricks up her sleeve to worm her way back into the family business.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.