On the last season of RHONY Sonja Morgan had told the other ladies that all of her financial problems were wrapped up, but it seems that she forgot that she hadn’t paid her lawyers. After a lengthy bankruptcy, Sonja Morgan had racked up a $350k legal bill with the law firm of Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP. Now it has been revealed that the law firm is insisting on being paid asap, and they have filed suit against RHONY Sonja Morgan.

Fans of RHONY saw Sonja Morgan scrambling to launch a business on the show, and last season she decided to follow Bethenny Frankel’s path by launching Tipsy Girl. Sonja Morgan saw how much success Bethenny had with her company, SkinnyGirl, and so Sonja Morgan tried her hand at pushing her prosecco.

Understandably, Bethenny Frankel did not take this imitation as a compliment, and she pursued legal action to shut Sonja Morgan down. RHONY fans saw Bethenny lay Morgan out on the show. But Sonja Morgan explained that the two companies don’t have the same audience.

“I’m a big, fat, tipsy girl… I have a different market… The very young party girl and a very old party group that just wants to brunch all day, tourists [who] sit around and drink all day.”

Bethenny disagreed, and RHONY Sonja ended up moving her Tipsy Girl enterprise to Connecticut.

Lawyers For Sonja Morgan Are Demanding Payment

According to PageSix, Sonja Morgan has now owed her lawyers $350k for over a year, and they say they were forced to file a lawsuit against their former client. Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP worked for RHONY Sonja Morgan from 2010 to 2016 when the case was finally wrapped up, and they would like to get paid.

The law firm’s filing says that they are demanding payment from Sonja Morgan in full, plus interest and other costs.

The Sonja Morgan Townhouse Can Be Yours For $10 Million

TMZ stated that Sonja Morgan has been trying to liquidate her assets by listing her townhouse once again in 2017. Fans of RHONY have seen the five bedroom, seven bathroom elegant home on the show, and heard Morgan talk about selling it now that her daughter has gone off to school.

In February, Sonja Morgan listed the five-story home for the seventh time for $10 million, but reportedly got no bites. The listing said that the home was built in 1899, but that Morgan has modernized it to include an elevator, a sauna, and a gym, as well as an irrigated terrace.

The RHONY Sonja Morgan townhouse is listed with Josh Sachs of Bold.