John Stamos Mistaken For Kris Jenner In Photoshoot Announcing He’s Going To Be A Dad

John Stamos recently told fans he’s finally going to be a father, but it’s the photoshoot that has some people talking.

Stamos teamed up with People magazine to tell the world he’s expecting his first baby with fiancee Caitlin McHugh.

The 54-year-old actor is seen posing for the cameras as he attempts to assemble a crib as he made the announcement.

People used the photo as the main image for the cover story on Facebook, and the commenters couldn’t help but notice how much Stamos resembles Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner.

John is seen giving a bewildered look at the camera as his reading glasses slip down his nose. Perhaps this look is what has the actor giving off Kris Jenner vibes.

One of the top Facebook comments states the reader thought it was the Kardashian mom on first glance, while another reader shared the same sentiment as they said he looks like Kris Jenner.

“I thought that was Kris Jenner.”

Several people commented in response saying they thought the same thing at first. One commenter stated it’s not a great photo of Stamos as so many people mistook him for Jenner.

“Me too, this is a bad picture.”

However, a few others said John looks like Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara. Yet still, one person commented the actor resembles Sharon Osbourne in this particular photo.

#Help. @people ????@Brianbowensmith A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

It appears that while John’s fans are excited over his baby news, they aren’t too excited for the promotion image.

His fans left similar comments on his Instagram post, which features the image from People.

One Instagram user said John looks like an old lady in the photo as they questioned his hairstyle.

“I thought you were an old lady there! Rethink that hair!”

However, plenty of people took the moment to congratulate the actor on his big news as they said the baby will be the best blessing.

Some fans responded to John’s caption of “help” with “you don’t need help” as they said he will be a wonderful father.

People magazine accompanied the photos with an article detailing Stamos and McHugh’s decision to start a family together.

The article goes on to describe how John proposed to 31-year-old Caitlin during a trip to Disneyland. The actor made a short film of romantic moments from Disney and Pixar before popping question.

The actor also said his age played a factor in deciding to get pregnant before marriage.

John quoted Caitlin during the interview, in which he says she suggested starting a family sooner rather than later.