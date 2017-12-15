‘DWTS’: Kym Johnson Posts Bare Baby Bump Photo After Announcing She’s Pregnant With Twins

Pregnant Kym Johnson (also known professionally as Kym Herjavec) is giving fans their first glimpse at her baby bump after announcing earlier this week that she and her husband, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, who she first met when they danced together on Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars in 2015, are expecting twins.

The DWTS professional dancer shared the adorable photo on her Instagram page on December 14, posting a throwback Thursday photo of when her bump first popped at just over four months pregnant.

“#tbt first baby bump pic at 18 weeks with Twins!” Kym captioned the snap uploaded to her account earlier this week, which showed her proudly showing off her bump in a black crop top while posing in the mirror in her bathroom.

Johnson – who married Herjavec in July 2016, just 10 month after the twosome officially confirmed they were dating – then revealed that her stomach has grown quite a bit more since she snapped the picture a couple of weeks ago.

“I’ve popped quite a bit more now,” she explained of how her middle looks now, jokingly closing out her post by admitting that she has “no more waist line” now that she and her husband are expecting twins.

The Instagram upload marked the first time Kym has given fans a glimpse at her growing bump ever since she and Robert confirmed the Dancing with the Stars pro is pregnant last week, and sparked some sweet responses from her followers.

“You look beautiful, congratulations to you both!” one follower commented on Johnson’s bump photo, while another told the dancer in the comments section, “Awwwweeee, this is the sweetest news EVER!!! Congratulations Beautiful!”

“Twins?! Oh my goodness how exciting!” said another. “Love to you and Robert during this special time.”

Kym then posted an image of her bump looking a little more covered up in a floor-length blue gown as she attended a holiday party.

In the caption, Johnson also revealed that she’s actually now 20 weeks pregnant.

The couple first confirmed to People on December 13 that they were “doubling up” on babies and would be welcoming twins into the world in 2018 after announcing earlier in the week that Kym was pregnant.

In a statement issued to the site, the couple joked that they “waited so long that we decided to double up!”

“We are very grateful for the blessing of twins,” they then added of their expanding family.

Johnson first revealed the big news on Instagram on December 11 after she used social media to post a photo of her sonogram with a thumbs up in front. She captioned the sweet snap, “It’s a thumbs up!”

John Sciulli / Getty Images

Kym then confirmed the news once again by sharing an image of her dog reading a book titled “Good Dog, Happy Baby” where she also joked that she and her husband were “going to need this” when the babies arrive.

The twins will be Kym’s first children, while her husband Robert has three children from a former relationship, two daughters named Caprice and Skye and a son named Brendan.

After announcing her pregnancy this week, it’s pretty unlikely Johnson will be heading back to Dancing with the Stars next year after ABC revealed last month that they’ll be holding an athletes only mini-series in the the spring. Fellow DWTS pros Derek Hough, Mark Ballas, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have already hinted they may not be returning in 2018.