Triple H Confirms That Ronda Rousey & WWE Are Not Close To A Deal, Is It A Swerve?

Recently, it was reported that a deal between the WWE and Ronda Rousey is not as close to finalization as previously rumored. Many fans of both the WWE and UFC have been anxious to see what the next move will be for Ronda Rousey. One of the most popular fighters in MMA and UFC history, it’s well known that Rousey is a longtime fan of the WWE. Not only did she get her nickname from the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, she even did a spot with Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31.

Even when Ronda Rousey was active in the octagon, she showed interest in working with the WWE. Rousey recently released a promo video to hype her new website, and the promo shows the former UFC champion wrestling in the ring at the WWE performance center, her appearance at WWE live events, and photoshoots with the company as well. But TMZ has reported that Ronda Rousey and the WWE are not close to closing a deal, just yet, and that Rousey’s team “hasn’t begun any negotiations with the WWE.”

What supports this statement even more is that recently, Triple H (a WWE talent and executive) appeared on In This Corner with Brian Campbell, and commented on the supposed WWE news that Ronda Rousey signing with the company was almost finalized. Triple H shot down the rumors of an imminent signing that numerous news outlets have reported, but finished the topic with a statement that sounds promising.

“We are just, kind of, talking and feeling where it goes…she is making movies and doing other things. There are a lot of interest on both sides. So, let’s see where it goes.”

Our launch date is getting closer every day! Here’s the latest preview for https://t.co/PsLSibFNz9 #RondaRouseyDOTcom pic.twitter.com/8T4RPxfANw — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 1, 2017

But is it a work? After all, this is the WWE; the company prides itself on surprising their fans. With kayfabe being a thing of the past, and with major news outlets covering the company on a regular basis, it’s harder and harder for the WWE to truly shock their fans in this modern time.

WWE

To surprise their audience, the WWE often swerves news organizations and media outlets. A recent example of this would be at last year’s biggest WWE event, WrestleMania 33. For several months leading up to WrestleMania 33, it had been rumored for quite some time that Matt and Jeff Hardy were going to return to the WWE (specifically at WrestleMania). In order to swerve the WWE universe, Jeff Hardy completely denied those rumors. But at WrestleMania 33, the legendary tag team did in fact return, and it was the most talked about moment of the night for the weeks that followed.

WrestleMania 34 is just a few months away. Numerous news outlets are reporting on rumors of Rousey coming close to a deal with WWE, and that they have plans for her at WrestleMania 34.

Now, new sources, and even Triple H, are trying to stop those rumors. Of course, it could very well be true that Rousey is not close to signing a deal with the company. But with professional wrestling, an industry built on swerving their audience, it’s hard to tell. The WWE continually tries to find new ways to thrill their audience, and Ronda Rousey debuting with the company would be big—especially at WrestleMania 34.