Matt Damon Faces Backlash Over Controversial Comments About Sexual Misconduct

On December 13, Matt Damon sat down for an interview on Popcorn with Peter Travers, in which the subject of sexual misconduct in Hollywood was discussed. During the discussion, it was clear that Damon had a lot to say on the subject, using a number of disgraced individuals, including Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K., and Al Franken, as examples. While the actor did say that he thinks there is currently a “watershed moment” happening that he is happy to see, he also went on to say that he believes there is a “spectrum of behavior” that people need to take into account when it comes to seeing a person pay for what they have done.

According to E! News, Matt Damon pointed out to Peter Travers that “there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation.” He then went on to say that he believes “both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.” Damon said that he feels that at this time, people are at a point where they are basically energized to seek “retribution.” The actor said that there is currently a culture of injury and outrage that people are living in that he feels needs to be corrected because, as he pointed out, no one is perfect.

'NO GOOD': In an interview on @PopcornABCNews' @PeterTravers, actor Matt Damon said he knew Harvey Weinstein was a "bully" and a "dog," but did not know the movie mogul was assaulting women. "Any human being would have put a stop to that," Damon said. pic.twitter.com/jRjtQDubNQ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 15, 2017

While Matt Damon attempted to point to specific examples of behavior when it came to his thoughts on allegations of sexual misconduct, for many people, it seems that his comments were less than appreciated, and he swiftly faced backlash for what he said. Following his comments, not only did other media outlets weigh in on his words, but so did social media.

In an article from the New York Daily News, the media outlet called Matt Damon’s interview “tone-deaf,” while also pointing out that it seems as if he does not understand what the #MeToo movement is all about. Other media outlets also chimed in on the actor’s comments saying that his opinion was a bad one, even as they turned to social media to see what the reaction was there. The AV Club, which called the actor a “famous nice guy,” went so far as to say that Damon’s response to being asked what he would do if he were to ever be accused of inappropriate behavior, “carries the fire-and-brimstone fury of a nice guy who sees the destruction of his personal reputation as one of the worst things that could possibly befall a Hollywood hopeful.”

Matt Damon defends Louis C.K., shows he still doesn't understand #MeToo in tone-deaf interview https://t.co/GAguHZqAFs pic.twitter.com/NhyAkMZpbN — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 15, 2017

On Twitter, users also called out Matt Damon for his comments, with one user saying that his “mouth is his worst enemy.” Other users simply told the actor that he needed to stop talking at this point, while one said that they feel like in 2018 maybe it is Damon that “should be cancelled.”

As a whole, it is clear that people were less than impressed with Matt Damon’s comments to Peter Travers on sexual misconduct and the response to the many allegations that are out there at this time. With so many people chiming in to point out what was wrong with his opinion and expressing their thoughts on why he does not understand the #MeToo movement, it remains to be seen if the actor will once more speak out on the situation and address the current backlash against his thoughts on sexual misconduct.

Who is the genius who decided what #MeToo really really needed was to hear from Matt Damon? — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) December 15, 2017

Matt Damon’s been canceled since 2015. He’s moments away from talking to an empty chair at a GOP convention. Nobody cares what he says. — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) December 15, 2017