‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Week Of Dec. 25-29: Lulu’s Scoop, Finn’s Lesson, Sam Declares Love For Jason?

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 25-29 reveal that there seems to be a courageous spirit in Port Charles. Lulu (Emme Rylan), Finn (Michael Easton), and maybe even Sam (Kelly Monaco) will decide to bite the bullet and do what needs to be done so that they can move forward with their lives. Lulu’s investigative journalism has led her into murky waters, and she is afraid of the consequences her actions may have. Finn knows that he doesn’t have the necessary skills needed to be of real help to Anna (Finola Hughes), while Sam may finally confess her true feelings.

Lulu is sitting on a scoop, and she knows it. She knows that the 2014 mayoral election was rigged thanks to the missing ballots she found. Nina warned Lulu needed to be careful because she doesn’t know who rigged the election. However, General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 25-29 indicate that Lulu will feel compelled to move forward with her story. According to General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, progress will be swift. She will also end the week on a positive note, so it seems as if things will work out in the end.

Something about Charlotte's list for Santa left Lulu with more questions than answers. A shocking, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/UT57yMjpZE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 14, 2017

Finn is determined to take down Cassandra (Jessica Tuck), but he lacks any real self-defense skills. According to spoilers, Anna will point out that he has put himself in a dangerous situation but doesn’t have the know-how to properly defend himself should he find himself in a potentially lethal situation. General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 25-29 state that Anna may start giving Finn self-defense lessons. Of course, these lessons are firstly very physical. Secondly, it is only a matter of time before they find themselves in very intimate positions.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam and Jason will bump into each other again. Sam continues to feel torn between Jason and Drew, even though she has been fighting her feelings for Jason. However, the latest General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sam could make a pivotal confession. Could it be that she’s still in love with Jason? To make things even more complicated, could she be in love with both Jason and Drew?

