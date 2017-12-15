‘Too Gangster’ Tamar Braxton Shades JR’s Bar & Grill Dallas Gay Bar, Bad Yelp, Facebook Reviews Follow

As Tamar Braxton would say, “They tried it.” As seen in the below video, Tamar turned to Snapchat to complain about JR’s Bar and Grill on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas. Braxton claimed that she must have apparently looked “too gangster” in her sunglasses and other apparel because she was denied entrance to the gay bar. Braxton charged the bar with having “zero tolerance for black people” in her favorite city of Dallas. Tamar’s “Tamartian” fans are finding it ironic that a gay bar would allegedly deny entrance to the famous Braxton since the star is often seen hanging out with her two best gay friends on Tamar & Vince.

According to NBC Dallas-Forth Worth, in the wake of Tamar’s accusations, JR’s Bar & Grill is getting a lot of backlash from Tamar’s followers. It was the evening of Monday, December 11, when Tamar was reportedly banned from the bar. Now, reviews like those listed below appear on the Yelp and Facebook pages of the bar. It is not clear if the owners of JR’s Bar & Grill knew that a famous Braxton sister was attempting to enter their bar, but with Tamar’s large following, it would have behooved the bar to let her in instead of allegedly rejecting her and facing the wrath of her fans.

Tamar Braxton is in DFW for the #XscapeTour say’s @jrsdallas Jr‘s Bar And Grill refused to seat her last night. What do you think is she dressed too “hood”? #TamarBraxton pic.twitter.com/565cNYX4Km — Ms T (@MsTyepthatsme) December 12, 2017

Tamar enjoys a Twitter following of 1.63 million accounts, and when Braxton makes a move, it’s no wonder it goes viral. Although the bar has responded to the controversy, they haven’t released details as to why Tamar was prevented from entering.

JR’s Bar & Grill pointed to their policies that are in place to “ensure the safety of all our customers and to certify that our staff are in accordance with the law when serving alcohol – without exception.”

JR’s Bar and Grill doesn’t allow folks who “sag their pants” – pants not worn at the waistline – to enter, nor do they allow folks wearing sunglasses to enter, which may have been the issue with Braxton. The bar noted that it would have been a “beautiful experience and honor to add Tamar Braxton to the long list of celebrities who have enjoyed JR’s as a safe and inclusive entertainment venue.”

Braxton was in Dallas to perform at The Great Xscape Tour at Verizon Theatre, on December 13, but the controversy with the bar has brought reviews like the following.