Toya Wright Reveals ‘Baby Daddy’ On Instagram, Fan Thinks Its Benzino

Toya Wright is pregnant with a baby girl, and the reality TV star has been secretive about her relationship with the father of her unborn baby. Lil Wayne’s ex-wife finally went public with her new man, Robert Rushing, with an Instagram post confirming the relationship.

However, due to their secretive romance, one fan thought that Toya Wright’s baby daddy was Hip Hop mogul and former Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta cast member, Benzino. The Instagram photo shows a shirtless Robert Rushing, who could be mistaken for Benzino from a distance.

So, who is Toya Wright’s baby father? According to multiple sources, Robert Rushing is a sports agent who manages several NBA players and runs a travel and lifestyle business. The 34-year-old author and reality TV star choose to make her new relationship private due to the public breakup she had with former husband, “Memphitz” Wright.

The former couple appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars but later divorced and had a public spat over social media.

Robert Rushing and Toya Wright have been dating for about 18 months, according to an interview with Essence magazine. Toya recently released a new book that she co-authored with her daughter, Reginae, who she had with Lil Wayne when they were teenagers.

Toya suggested in an Instagram post that she will deliver her baby around Christmas, and the reality TV star may give birth in the upcoming weeks.

Lil Wayne And Toya Wright’s unborn daughter’s name is Reign, according to BET. In an Instagram post, Toya asked her best friend, Dee Cardriche, to be the godmother of her daughter, and the frame in the video, which you can watch below, is signed with the baby’s name.

Toya previously teased the baby girl’s name with the initials R.R., which stands for Reign Rushing.

It is unclear whether Toya has married her partner, Robert Rushing, as they have been keeping the relationship private. Robert Rushing had deleted his Instagram account when he promoted Toya’s new book, which many fans thought was a confirmation of their relationship.

Toya posted a cryptic picture of Robert Rushing to protect his identity.