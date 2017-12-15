‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Turns To Sheila To Help Take Down Ridge

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) won’t take kindly to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his most recent engagement to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). The romantic proposal is set for Friday, December 15 but will carry over into Monday, December 18 when Brooke puts some conditions on her acceptance of the diamond. But once Thorne hears the news, he’ll turn dark and then look to someone with a common cause, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Brooke Gets A Ring And Thorne Gets The Boot

On Monday, Ridge agrees to Brooke’s terms, and they get engaged (yet again), according to this week’s soap magazines. Then, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that Ridge is eager to gloat over the re-engagement. First, Ridge goes to rub it in Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) face and then his little brother Thorne is next on his list. Thorne was just telling their dad, Eric Forrester (John McCook), that Brooke deserves better and that Ridge will never be loyal to her.

When Thorne learns that Brooke accepted Ridge’s ring, he won’t take it well. But Thorne also feels that as long as he’s staying with Brooke, he can still be a voice in her ear and talk her out of this engagement. However, the latest Bold spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest reveal that Brooke asks Thorne to move out in respect of her engagement to his brother. The trouble is, Thorne has zero respect for Ridge. Thorne has no choice but to go and B&B rumors say he winds up in the Forrester guest house.

Thorne disappointed, Sheila sees an opening

It won’t be too long before Thorne finds an ally in his personal war with Ridge. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 18-22 promise that Thorne will also take on his big brother at work and enlists Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) to help him dethrone Ridge as CEO of Forrester Creations. But as for Thorne’s vendetta against Ridge and goal to get him away from Brooke, that’s another matter and one where he can’t recruit a family member to use against him.

It won’t be too long before Thorne is sulking at Il Giardino and Sheila pounces again. Celeb Dirty Laundry teases that Thorne and Sheila will partner. This makes perfect sense because as soon as Sheila saw Thorne at the restaurant, she couldn’t wait to blab to him about Ridge kissing Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Sheila played coy for a moment but couldn’t hold in all the dirt she wanted to spill. Sheila remains unconvinced that Quinn and Ridge will be faithful, even though she’s playing nice.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sheila spots Thorne at Il Giardino and swoops in to takes advantage of the situation. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/CXXXi35EU4 pic.twitter.com/68C2o2Zua9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 7, 2017

How far will Thorne go to free Brooke from Ridge?

Bold and the Beautiful history tells us that Sheila Carter should never be underestimated, but Thorne’s so eager to split up Brooke and Ridge, that his caution bells won’t alert him to trouble. Thorne wants to protect Brooke and Sheila wants to protect Eric, and their common enemy is Ridge. But how can the duo work together? The obvious answer is to tempt Ridge with Quinn once again, but that sets Eric up for further heartache, but is that too much of a cost to pay?

Sheila tried to tempt Quinn with Mateo and that failed, but Ridge might be the ticket. It would only take a little nudge for Brooke to explode and dump Ridge again. Quinn and Ridge sparked “cheating” backlash with just a few kisses, so a few kisses more should do the job. Very soon, B&B spoilers indicate that Thorne and Sheila will be neck deep in a secret scheme to get the cheaters out of Brooke and Eric’s lives. Katherine Kelly Lang confirmed the upcoming Thorne-Brooke romance, so it’s inevitable!

Catch up now on the latest Bold spoilers on Bill’s certainty that he’s the daddy of Steffy’s baby, recast Hope’s return to LA on January 8, and the rumors of Taylor’s recast. Check back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.