‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Chabby’ Fans Rejoice, Chad And Abigail Romance Scenes Are Coming Up

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal there will be more romance for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller). Lately, the “Chabby” love scenes have dried up. However, head writer Ron Carlivati has not forgotten about the couple. The holiday season will bring the two characters even closer.

A lot has happened with “Chabby,” but fans were happy when they finally reconciled and got back together again. It happened in a strange series of events, but Carlivati had his work cut out for him. Now that Chad and Abigail are married, living at the DiMera mansion, and raising little Thomas, life seems good. However, just like with most relationships, there are obstacles and disagreements sometimes.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed that the couple would not see eye-to-eye on some issues. One of these is JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). Naturally, Abby wants to support her brother. However, Chad is only concerned about the comatose character recovering.

It seems that the holiday season will bring them closer again, despite them not agreeing on certain situations. According to SoapCentral, the couple will have a romantic evening. This will happen on Thursday, December 21. It is just one day after JJ sees Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and considers killing himself.

Besides date night, “Chabby” will have other close moments. While hanging Christmas ornaments, Chad DiMera finally receives one with his name on it. Many fans feel that it is long overdue. In a sneak peek photo published in Soap Opera Digest, Chad and Abigail are tending to the Christmas tree together. How close they are standing to each other and how they are positioned assure fans that their marriage is stronger than ever.

Despite getting along during the Christmas episodes, expect the relationship to hit a few bumps. Billy Flynn and Marci Miller teased this at the Days Of Days event. Miller explained that nothing is perfectly rosy all of the time, not on soap operas and not in real life. Even though she did hint some tense “Chabby” moments, she assured fans that the couple will always come back together again.

Thankfully, fans don’t need to worry about another separation. When it comes to romance in Salem, Chad and Abigail are determined to make their love last a lifetime.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.