‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Leaves Rehab, Reunites With Her Family

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has left rehab and is back home with her family. The MTV reality mom stunned fans when she checked herself into rehab in mid-November after revealing that she had been struggling with depression and anxiety issues again. Catelynn revealed via social media that she had been having suicidal thoughts, and that she knew she must immediately seek help.

According to a Dec. 15 report by Radar Online, Catelynn Lowell left treatment on Friday. Lowell, who checked into rehab on Nov. 17 left the facility just shy of reaching the 30-day mark. The Teen Mom OG star’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, confirmed that Lowell had returned home and reunited with her daughter, Nova, by posting a photo of the happy family together via Snapchat. Tyler captioned the sweet snapshot, “Cuddles with my family is just the best.”

However, Catelynn Lowell’s early release was reportedly not planned. An insider close to the Teen Mom OG star revealed that while Lowell was doing a group therapy session with her husband and revealed that she wanted to come home early.

Cate’s counselors at the rehab were reportedly worried about her leaving treatment so soon, and wanted her to stay longer. The reality star was not on suicide watch during her time in treatment, but counselors revealed that they believed more time in rehab would have been “beneficial” for Lowell. However, leaving was completely up to Catelynn.

Tyler Baltierra has been very supportive of his wife during this difficult time, and has been raising little Nova on his own for the past month. Of course, this isn’t the fist time that the Teen Mom OG dad has done so. Catelynn Lowell previously went to rehab in early 2016 for her depression issues. Lowell revealed that she was having anxiety attacks and suffering from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter. Before heading to rehab this time around, Catelynn and Tyler had been planning to expand their family. However, it seems those plans have been put on hold.

Teen Mom OG fans can watch Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s journey Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.