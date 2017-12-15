‘Paycheck President’ Trump May Spend 14 Days At Mar-A-Lago For Christmas And New Year For Florida Trip No. 10

President Donald Trump is fond of nicknames – bad ones for his enemies and good ones for himself. Trump has dubbed himself the “Paycheck President,” as seen in the attached video. The RNC actually launched a paycheckpresident.com website to bring attention to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation – which allegedly aims to make the difficult and complex U.S. tax code simpler, with the “Paycheck President” promising a “massive tax cut” to Americans as a big Christmas present. The claims include promises that a typical family making approximately $75,000 can look forward to “saving” more than $2,000 “in their yearly paycheck.”

CNN has a calculator to help folks determine how the proposed changes would actually affect their paychecks. For example, a married-filing-jointly family of four making around $125,000 to $225,000 per year would find their taxes decreasing in 2018 and their after-tax income increasing 3.3 percent. However, by 2027, the calculator estimates an increase in taxes and a decrease in after-tax income 0.5 percent.

According to GOP.com, “the media” isn’t talking about “the overwhelming support of the [sic] President’s Tax Plan.” However, the media is talking about President Trump’s possible personal Christmas plans to spend two weeks at Mar-a-Lago. As reported by the Palm Beach Post, the Federal Aviation Administration sent out an alert regarding impending “VIP Movement” in Palm Beach from December 20, 2017, to January 2, 2018.

The White House has been keeping the traveling plans of President Trump for his Christmas and New Year’s Eve vacation secret, likely due to the uproar that happens from Trump’s detractors over the cost of each estimated $1 million or more trip to Florida that taxpayers fund, as reported by PBS.

Each time the FAA issues a VIP alert for Palm Beach County, it gives the public the heads up that a likely presidential visit is afoot. According to the Palm Beach Post, the Christmastime travel plans will represent trip No. 10 for Trump to Mar-a-Lago since becoming president. Trump and his entourage normally spend two weeks in Palm Beach, with Melania and the POTUS going to Christmas-Eve services at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. It’s not clear what celebrities will attend any New Year’s Eve party that Trump may host at his Mar-a-Lago Club, nor how many rounds of golf at Trump’s Jupiter course the president may sneak in during his 14-day vacation.