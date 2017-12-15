‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Christmas: Chad DiMera Gets Ornament, Julie Teaches Eli A Lesson

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Christmas reveal the soap opera will continue to follow tradition. For decades, a major holiday event has been hanging Horton ornaments on the Christmas tree. Each character that is connected to the Horton family gets an ornament with their name on it. Sneak peek photos show Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) hanging his. Also, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will learn the art of Horton Christmas ornament hanging.

The Hortons have been in Salem forever and the extended family reaches far and wide. No matter how many new family members come into the fold, there is miraculously still room on the tree for new ornaments.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, sneak peek photos show Abigail (Marci Miller) helping Chad hang his ornament. It is a touching image and “Chabby” fans can expect some more romance for Chad and Abigail. The couple has experienced a whirlwind year. However, they ended up back together, just like head writer Ron Carlivati promised.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Eli Grant will be presented with his own ornament. This is to be expected since he is Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) grandson. Even though they didn’t know about one another until recently, the two have formed a close bond. Ever since meeting Eli, Julie has been excited to involve him in all the family events. Christmas is no exception and it will be quite the experience for the former FBI agent.

As long-time viewers know, there is an art to hanging the Horton Christmas ornaments. Eli will be taught a valuable lesson in how to do it just right. Of course, his teacher is Julie, who is quite particular about everything. However, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will also assist in the lesson. Despite being educated about how to hang ornaments, Eli looks like he is enjoying himself.

On Twitter, Lamon Archey shared a short video clip of Eli’s ornament. Colored a bright red, his name is painted white. There is also a gold star in place of a dot at the end of his name.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease a wonderful holiday celebration. However, there will also be some drama. Doug (Bill Hayes) gives Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) a stern warning, She Knows reported. Also, Ciara and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will get into a battle, throwing the whole Horton Christmas into chaos.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.