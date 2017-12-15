‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Premiere Date & New Teaser Revealed

The Roseanne revival finally has a premiere date. ABC announced the big news on Friday, December 15, and fans couldn’t be more excited about the show’s return. The network revealed that the revival will officially hit the airwaves on March 27, and even put together a brand new teaser trailer for fans to enjoy.

According to a December 15 report by TVLine, the Roseanne revival will kick off with a special extended episodes on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. The premiere will feature the Connor family in the present day, and viewers will get to watch the family’s newest struggles in a special one-hour episode. The show will then continue to air their regular 30-minute episodes on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Currently, that time slot is occupied the ABC’s hit series, The Middle, which is in its final season. The Middle will move to the 8:30 time slot following Roseanne’s return starting on April 3.

ABC has revealed an official synopsis for the Roseanne revival, revealing that the new batch of episodes will feature the Connor family, Dan, Roseanne, Becky, Darlene, DJ, Jackie, and their children, as they “explore life, death, and everything in between” using “brutally honest” humor. The network also promises that the series will offer “fresh stories” and “tackle” today’s biggest issues through laughs.

As many Roseanne fans already know, the revival will feature all of the show’s original cast members, including Roseanne Barr (Roseanne Connor), John Goodman (Dan Connor), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky), Michael Fishman (DJ), and Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris). Actor Johnny Galecki will also reprise his role as Darlene’s husband, David Healy, and Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard will also be back as Roseanne’s mother, Bev, and close friend, Nancy. James Pickens Jr., known for his role as Richard Webber on Grey’s Anatomy, will return as Dan’s friend Chuck, and Adilah Barnes will reprise her role as Chuck’s wife, Anne Marie.

New characters have also been added to the cast for the Roseanne revival. Actress Emma Kenney, best known for her role as Debbie on Showtime’s Shameless, will portray Darlene and David’s daughter, Harris. Newcomer Ames McNamara will play the couple’s son, Mark, and young actress Jayden Rey will play DJ’s daughter, Mary.

Roseanne fans will want to mark their calendars for March 27 so they don’t miss what is sure to be the nostalgic premiere of the highly anticipated revival.