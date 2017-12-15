Video: Woman Who Broke Matt Lauer Sexual Misconduct Case Wide Open Is Afraid She Will Be Outed

A lawyer for the woman who reported her alleged interactions with Matt Lauer, which led to Lauer getting fired as a Today anchor, is very afraid that her identity will be revealed. As seen in the above video, attorney Ari Wilkenfeld noted that his client is “terrified” of having her name leaked to the press and charges that NBC has not done enough to keep her identity private, even though Wilkenfeld would not specify exactly what NBC had done to endanger his client’s privacy.

According to Today, the accuser of Matt Lauer was bold enough to come forward and give an interview to her superiors at NBC, but she made sure to ask them to protect her identity as she asked them to “do the right thing” with her revelations. Ari also noted that his client was fearful for the women who have been accused of being Lauer’s accusers but aren’t, with folks asking them the identity of Matt’s central accuser.

Wilkenfeld spoke with NBC News in the exclusive interview, which noted that the accuser feels bad for the “many other women who are suspected of being her, who are also being hounded and harassed by people who are just trying to get the details of who the woman is.”

Matt lost his job in a surprise move by the network on November 28. In the wake of that firing, another woman came forward to describe her “secret relationship” with Lauer, as reported by Variety, when he was only two years into his second marriage. Addie Collins – also known as Addie Zinone – spoke of her consensual relationship with Lauer that left her feeling taken advantage of and “held hostage” by him. Addie decided to publicly reveal her relationship with Lauer, but the original accusation against Matt that led to him being fired has been kept under wraps.

“He went after the most vulnerable and the least powerful — and those were the production assistants and the interns.” https://t.co/vosm4lUyo2 — Lauren Tara LaCapra (@LaurenLaCapra) December 14, 2017

According to NBC, Lauer’s sexual misconduct started during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but others claim it began many years prior. Wilkenfeld noted that NBC needs to uphold their duty to keep his client’s identity a secret, in order to encourage any other accusers to come forward without fear of being outed.