‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Make Improvements To Their Home Amid Cheating Scandal

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may be in the midst of a cheating scandal on Bravo TV’s Vanderpump Rules but online, Taylor and his girlfriend appear to be doing just fine.

Just days after Jax Taylor was seen admitting to cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers, who has been featured as a guest star on Vanderpump Rules for years, the SUR Lounge bartender revealed he and Cartwright were focused on making their home cozy for the holidays.

“[Brittany] and I finally got our ‘barn door’ wall done and it came out great!!” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of the photo.

Jax Taylor also revealed that he and Brittany Cartwright had recently decorated their living room for the holidays.

Although Jax Taylor had remained active on Twitter in the days since the cheating episode of Vanderpump Rules aired, his girlfriend has been far less active and hasn’t shared for the past couple of days. That said, her fans and followers have continued to send her messages about her decision to get back together with her cheating boyfriend.

As fans saw on Monday night, Brittany Cartwright initially said that she would leave Jax Taylor if the cheating allegations were true but after a girls trip to Las Vegas, she returned to Los Angeles and got back with Taylor.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently dating and, as the Inquisitr previously reported, that may be due to promises Taylor made to Cartwright after his affair. As an insider revealed to Page Six earlier this week, Taylor reportedly told Cartwright he would buy her an engagement ring and marry her after he cheated.

The report also revealed that tons of Brittany Cartwright’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars had advised her not to reunite with Jax Taylor after he admitted to cheating. The outlet also said that as time continues, Cartwright has reportedly learned of new rumors about her boyfriend’s alleged past affairs with other women.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.