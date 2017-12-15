Meri Brown Of ‘Sister Wives’ Opens A Bed and Breakfast: Get The Details

Meri Brown has started a new venture recently. Starcasm shared the details about her new bed and breakfast that she just opened. Ever since Mariah moved out, Meri has been looking for something to do with her time and it looks like she has found the thing. She also sells LuLaRoe clothing online.

It turns out that this season on Sister Wives the fans will see all about Meri getting the bed and breakfast ready, but she has already opened it. She opened up Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah on Wednesday. You have to wonder why she chose Utah seeing that the family lives in Las Vegas. It turns out that the house she turned into a bed and breakfast has meaning to her. It is an old family house and she shared saying it was “built by my great-great-grandparents in 1870 and occupied by 4 generations until it sold out of the family in the 1980’s.” Meri was able to buy this house back after all of this time.

Meri Brown put a lot of work into this house, which must mean that she hasn’t been in Las Vegas with her family much lately. More than likely, she has been spending a lot of time in Utah getting this house ready. She used a lot of stuff that her great-grandmother made to decorate the house. It sounds like this is house is really important to her and she put a lot of things in the house that have meaning for her.

The new bed and breakfast looks amazing, but it will be interesting to see how it works out. Meri Brown isn’t living in Utah and so she won’t be able to be there for the everyday stuff that needs to be done at the bed and breakfast. She will have to hire people to run it that she really trusts. This bed and breakfast is almost three hours from the family home in Las Vegas. If Meri is staying there often, then that is not going to be good for her marriage with Kody Brown. These two have been through issues for a while now.

It looks like Meri Brown is doing great for herself. You won’t want to miss her on a new season of Sister Wives when it starts in January on TLC.